



Monitoring Desk: Imran Khan’s interview with Times Radio broadcast on July 1, 2023, started with lies and ended with lies.

The host/presenter in her introduction claimed that Imran Khan had been arrested by the army. Had he already been arrested by the army? It is remembered that Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers, a paramilitary force working under the civilian administration of Pakistan’s Home Ministry government. The Rangers were called in by the Islamabad Civil Administration to assist the local police because Khan’s supporters had ransacked and attacked the police in the past.

This was the second special with Times Radio’s Imran Khan in the last 40 days.

At the start of his interview with Times Radio, Imran Khan claimed that there had been two assassination attempts against him. Had there been two assassination attempts against him? Even the one alleged attack he encountered is hugely controversial and still under questioning. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report raised several serious questions and led to the perception that this attempt could have been a false flag raised by someone from the PTI themselves). There had never been a second attack on him as he claimed in the interview and the interviewer was not ready to ask Imran Khan when and where he had been attacked a second time.

Imran Khans interview with Times Radio started with lies and ended with lies

He also claimed that there had been no cases against him in the past and that all cases against him were filed after his expulsion from the Prime Minister’s office. Yes, there was no case against Imran Khan for moral corruption in Pakistan because the Pakistani military establishment had long protected him as its main asset, but let’s not forget a US court verdict against him for moral corruption and it was the case of the undeclared girl. In this case, his ex-girlfriend sought justice from him for accepting his daughter from her who is still an undeclared child of Imran Khan. Sita White also claimed before her death that Imran Khan asked her for an abortion when he learned that she was pregnant with a baby girl. She claimed that she had rejected Khan’s advice.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the Los Angles verdict came after Imran Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Sita White, filed a paternity suit against Imran. Sita, daughter of the late billionaire Lord White of Hull, pleaded in her petition that blood tests had proven Imran Khan was her daughter’s father.

It can be safely commented that media ethics is mostly forgotten by foreign media who avoid challenging misinformation provided by him and bow to Imran Khan

In her court deposition, Sita alleged that Khan’s response to learning it was a girl was one of regret and distress, saying the child would not be able to play cricket. Prior to the Log Angeles court verdict, Imran Khan had dismissed Sita Whites claim as a white lie, saying: I was never involved in any business of any kind with the lady. But the fact remains that Sita White, who lived in Beverly Hills, had a relationship with Imran Khan in 1987-88.

According to Sitas’ claim, when they first met in Los Angeles on October 2, 1991, she told Imran Khan that she wanted to have her baby, which he happily accepted. However, according to Sita, since the child turned out to be a girl, Imran Khan had urged her to have an abortion, but she refused to do so. Tyrian Jade was born on June 15, 1992 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but Imran Khan had disowned her. It can be observed that the Western media mostly avoids asking him questions directly related to his habit of providing false information to everyone from the court to the public. It seems that the majority of Western think tanks, media and discussion groups are waging a crusade alongside Imran Khan against Pakistan’s state institutions. Recently, in one of the articles published on May 26, 2023 at the Brookings Institution, titled Pakistan’s still troubled democracy is on the brink again, the author urged Pakistan’s international friends to help Pakistan’s leaders achieve agreement on a roadmap to achieve this objective. .

The author was of the view that the Biden administration should stand for Pakistan’s democracy, the rule of law and the supremacy of its constitution, which the author believes are currently under threat.

The writer also urged the Biden administration to explicitly speak out against violations of the country’s rule of law and constitution, particularly against the idea that civilians can be tried by military tribunals in the country and in favor free, fair and timely justice. elections in Pakistan this year.

Interestingly, a number of foreigners whose services were hired by the Khan government in the past for certain missions are now alongside Imran Khan and the majority of them are from the Middle East, the United States , UK, Trikiye and Canada.

In his interview with CNN, Imran Khan said there was a Pakistani army raid on his residence in Lahore. In his interview with Aljazeera, Imran Khan said he was abducted by Islamabad High Court army. It’s the diction he always uses when referring to his arrest as a kidnapping and referring to the Rangers as an army. This is his style of public speaking and he would continue to lie to the world, but the responsibility lies with the government to tell the world what is the truth. Khan describes the world as a liberal, legitimate and honest person who fights against anti-democratic elements.

While giving interviews to foreign media, Imran Khan claimed that he was an honest and direct person and he also claimed that 25 people were killed and more than 700 injured in the attack on public buildings on May 9. 2023, but he does not share a list of dead and injured while independent media and government circles give the figure of 9 dead and 76 injured.

In a recently published article, the writer argues that manipulating events and spreading lies about situations is an art, and not everyone can be as skilled and successful as some people born with this talent. Imran Khan is one of the most charismatic liars in contemporary human history.

It can be safely commented that media ethics are mostly forgotten by foreign media who avoid challenging misinformation provided by him (even knowing that he is providing misinformation) and bow to Imran Khan who had received full support to share fabricated information with foreign viewers, readers and listeners.

In the Times Radio interview, Imran Khan confirmed that some journalists who fled the country were his “guys”. He said “five or six of our media guys have left the country.” He also claimed that the Pakistani government supports Ukraine although Pakistan has decided to stay away from the Ukraine crisis and Russia imports wheat and oil to Pakistan, calling Islamabad a “reliable country”. Moreover, Pakistan abstained from voting on the Ukraine issue whenever it came before the United Nations Security Council.

Isn’t it the duty of Pakistan’s state media management institutions to challenge such occurrences to foreign media and like the Times Radio host who provided extremely false reports that Imran Khan had been arrested by the army?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/imran-khans-interview-with-times-radio-started-with-lies-and-ended-with-lies/294304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos