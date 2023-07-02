NHS is now ‘rationing’ services, says former health minister

Lord (James) Bethell was Minister of Health under Boris Johnson between 2020 and 2021. (BBC)

The NHS is now rationing its services, a former health minister who served under Boris Johnson said.

Lord (James) Bethell, who was Minister for Technology, Innovation and Life Sciences in the Department of Health at the height of the COVID pandemic between 2020 and 2021, said the NHS is now defined by the amount of resources [it has] availability rather than quality of service.

NHS England figures released last month showed the number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment hit a new record high of 7.4million.

Speaking on the BBC on Sunday with the Laura Kuenssberg programme, which discussed the state of the NHS ahead of his 75th birthday, Lord Bethell referenced a clip earlier in the show about a man’s long wait for a treatment, as he said: The service that the NHS provides to patients is of a very high standard, it is a very good national service. It just doesn’t deliver it to everyone and you had this clip of Kevin who had been waiting for kidney treatment for eight, nine, 10 months. That, Laura, is rationing. It is not a logical and clinical decision.

If someone needs an operation and you just don’t have the resources to give them what they need, then you go beyond the important protocols of allocating scarce resources in the best way possible. and you are defined by the amount of resources that you have available.

After Kuenssberg expressed surprise at openly using the word rationing to describe the approach to treatment, the conservative peer said: I think there is a difference between a reasonable allocation of resources and making tough decisions. that are part of everyday life, and having to deal with a system so overwhelmed by disease.

He added that the NHS is being scapegoated with far too many societal problems, such as gambling addiction, and cannot deal with all the illnesses that exist in society.

Asked about his party’s role in the health of nations, after being in power for 13 years, Lord Bethell said: This government should be doing more to change the environment in which people live. We need an environment where we get rid of dirty air, junk food, gambling, toxic workplaces, so that the population is healthier overall.

Patients awaiting NHS hospital treatment in England. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Speaking earlier on the same scheme, the NHS boss was unable to say what a four-year-old boy with a potential 70-week wait for treatment should do.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, has been told by a viewer, Stephen de Harrow, whose son is on a 50-70 week waiting list. His only alternative for faster processing is to go private and pay 3,000 – money he doesn’t have.

Asked three times by Kuenssberg what her advice to Stephen would be, Pritchard could not answer the question.

It happened a week later Rishi Sunak granted on the same programme, it will take time for the overall NHS waiting list to decrease.

Sunak, who has made reducing wait times one of his top five priorities, told Kuenssberg: “It’s because we had a pandemic, the backlog that ensued was still going take some time to resolve.

A recent YouGov poll suggested that 84% of Britons think the Prime Minister is doing poorly in reducing waiting lists, compared to 5% who think it is going well.

Meanwhile, Pritchard has warned that strikes by NHS staff cannot become business as usual.

“There’s no doubt that the sooner we can fix this, the better it will be for patients. Because we’ve already had over half a million appointments rescheduled as a result of industrial action.”

It comes after British Medical Association hospital consultants overwhelmingly backed strike action in England unless the government makes a credible wage offer.

Strikes are set to take place on July 20 and 21, just days after junior doctors in England are due to strike for five days over pay.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said “we are ready to have discussions”.