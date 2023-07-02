Politics
PM Modi only diverts and distracts: Congress
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, in New Delhi on July 1, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a strong case for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of next year’s general election, Congress on July 2 said the ruling BJP was raising “dividing and polarizing” issues. to distract from the failures of his government.
Congress Secretary-General Jairam Ramesh accused Mr Modi of working overtime to raise such issues and failing to address the everyday concerns of the common man.
“The Prime Minister only diverts and distracts. The Prime Minister works overtime to raise divisive and polarizing issues. He never tries to build consensus. He never addresses people’s real everyday concerns,” Mr. Ramesh told reporters here. .
Read also | Pushing for Uniform Civil Code Shines Spotlight on Supreme Court Religious Freedom Issue
“While Manipur is burning, China is sitting in Indian territory, people are struggling with rising prices and unemployment, the Prime Minister is on a different note,” the former Union minister said.
He further alleged that the prime minister was trying to raise such controversial and polarizing issues only to divert people’s attention from his government’s failures.
Congress has taken a cautious approach to the UCC issue. The party’s senior leadership discussed the issue at length during its strategy group meeting on Saturday. Insiders say the opposition party hopes the debate on the issue will settle soon.
Congress has said there is no change in its position on the matter, as noted in its June 15 statement where it questioned the Laws Committee for changing its position on a UCC by inviting new opinion. public.
Mr Ramesh said that as there had been no significant development on the issue in the past 15 days, the party had nothing to add at this time.
“We issued a statement on June 15. There was no change in our position on a UCC,” he added.
Read also | UCC prime ministers’ speech seeks to polarize electorate ahead of general election: opposition parties
“When there is a draft and discussion, we will participate and consider what is proposed. At this time, all we have is a public notice from the Laws Committee for responses. Congress reiterates the statement because nothing new happened,” he said.
Congress had alleged that the Law Commission’s latest attempt to solicit new public opinion on a UCC represented the Modi government’s desperation to continue its agenda of polarizing and deflecting its failures.
Mr Ramesh had previously said the Law Commission’s attempt to solicit new public opinion on the issue showed the government’s desperation to continue its polarization agenda.
He had also said it was odd that the Law Commission was seeking a new benchmark when it acknowledged that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission, issued a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018.
Mr Ramesh said no reason was given by the commission as to why the subject is being revisited, apart from vague references to “the relevance and importance of the subject as well as various court orders”. .
“The real reason is that the 21st Law Commission, after making a detailed and comprehensive examination of the subject, observed that it is ‘neither necessary nor desirable at this stage’ to have a Uniform Civil Code.
“This latest attempt represents the Modi government’s desperation for a legitimate vindication of its continued agenda of polarization and misdirection from its egregious failures,” he said.
The Congress leader said in a June 14 press briefing that the 22nd Law Commission of India has given notice of its intention to consider various aspects of a UCC.
This was being done, the press release said, on a referral sent by the Department of Law and Justice, Ramesh said.
He also quoted what the 21st Laws Commission, appointed by the Modi government itself, said in its report that “this commission has therefore dealt with discriminatory laws rather than providing a uniform civil code, which is not neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.
|
