Chronicle: Is China planning to own Cuba? | Notice

Watch out for China because, listen, this nuclearized, troop-laden, menacing, ultra-aggressive military behemoth just sounded another warning of evil intent. He is negotiating with Cuba over an improved joint military training and intelligence center 100 miles from Florida.

The center would no doubt host a large number of active Chinese troops in excess of $2 million as combat readiness increases and US military secrets become a pleasure to read.

There is another worry that Cuba will at some point sacrifice its sovereignty by becoming a part and not just a partner of the People’s Republic of China, that nation of over a billion people that wants to rule the world. China wants more than just a squat next to America; while Cuba appears to have doubts about the military hub, that could be washed away as China pumps billions of dollars into its economy.

This nearby gym for killing skills is scary in many ways considering how this could be a way for China to move beyond business tricks to security tricks and control Latin America. Well, all the best to decent leaders in the free world who need to resolve this conflict and take note of the news to wake up to even more Chinese warmongering requiring unified responses.

Consider, for example, gleaming Taiwan and how it wants to retain its independence and how China recently pretended to be in a full-scale war with this comparative smidgen in the sea. The barrage of warships, planes to reaction and live fire pretty much summed up how a real war would end without cheering human voices. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he does not support a Taiwanese declaration of independence and President Joe Biden has said the United States will intervene in the event of a Chinese attack. Compromise?

The problem is that the Chinese do not stop.

Then, as The New York Times reports, consider how China has taken its old-fashioned Coast Guard with relatively small backup responsibilities and turned it into a collection of destroyers bullying other ships around the Asia with a collision or any other necessary device. It is the largest coast guard in the world and is now part of a naval fleet that has more battleships than any other country, a major advantage in a world war, according to an expert.

It is not only with martial means that China achieves its aspirations of conquest. At one point, the United States was investigating 1,000 cases of our technology being stolen by China. He cheats in trade, spies like crazy, takes economic control of small nations around the world, recently bought American farmland, took over much of the Middle East and enjoys marriage. virtual with Russia.

Paying attention to China means especially paying attention to the ultra-powerful and authoritarian President Xi Jinping who thinks that human rights are human wrongs, who gleefully massacred Chinese Muslims, who devotes himself to managing the Communist Party, which modernized the military that could exterminate millions of people and which maintained certain capitalist notions in a still tightly controlled economy that is now struggling.

Recently, trying to mend US-China relations, Blinken met with Xi in China and said the half-hour included whims, he mentioned human rights issues, tensions had eased. , that there had been some small agreements and that Xi decided to continue these ceasefire talks.

Biden then intervened from afar, absurdly claiming that the Chinese spy balloon that carefully hovered over US military sites last February had been deflected. Perhaps he was trying to appease Xi even though Biden then described him as a dictator and said he didn’t know what was going on. The word dictator outraged Xi, leading a spokesperson to say so and perhaps some Americans to question Bidens’ diplomatic acumen. He still has to oppose the training center.