Pakistan’s policy seen as key to implementing IMF’s new aid program





(Bloomberg) – Pakistan has gained vital respite from a potential default thanks to a draft agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but political stability will prove essential for the South Asian economy in the months to come. come.

The political situation has been volatile in recent weeks, adding to more than a year of upheaval since the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022. Violence erupted across the country in May after the arrest of Khan, who has faced more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to murder in various courts.

Everything depends on the return of political stability, said Uzair Aqeel, a partner at London-based Nairang Capital, following Pakistan’s conclusion of a draft agreement with the IMF for a 3 billions of dollars.

As recently as last August, Islamabad won IMF staff approval for a $1.1 billion loan, only for the bailout program to be halted due to failure to meet certain conditions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was able to strike a new deal after several hour-long phone calls and meetings with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Under duress, the government has shown that reforms can be started now, the question is whether they will stay on track and continue to systematically address issues, Aqeel said.

The so-called nine-month stand-by arrangement reached on Thursday will need to be approved by the IMF’s executive board, with a vote expected in mid-July.

With some $23 billion in external debt maturing in the fiscal year beginning in July, more than six times the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the new IMF support may ease concerns about Pakistan’s ability to continue to make payments.

Pakistan is going through its worst economic crisis with record interest rates and inflation making it harder for people to buy fuel and put food on the table.

The government proposed a budget plan in June aimed at reducing the budget deficit partly through tax hikes. But it will test the administrations’ already frayed popularity ahead of national elections slated for later in October.

I don’t think the government is currently in a position to make serious reforms, said Ruchir Desai, co-fund manager at the AFC Asia Frontier Fund. This may indeed be the reason why Pakistan opted for a stand-by arrangement, he said. Ultimately, a longer-term arrangement with the IMF will be needed, he said.

For now, the deal will be comforting to investors, Desai added. With Pakistani stocks so cheap, the KSE-100 index is trading at just four times earnings, by its count, I think the market will rally.

But for a sustained gain beyond the next two months, the next election will have to go smoothly, Desai warned.

Markets were closed Friday in Pakistan and are expected to reopen Monday. Pakistan’s dollar bonds due in 2024 jumped on Friday.

The IMF deal could help encourage other creditors to engage with Pakistan, adding to the country’s respite, according to Mattias Martinsson, chief investment officer at Tundra Fonder AB, a Stockholm-based frontier market investor.

Pakistan expects Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to provide $3 billion in new loans and more investment. He is also trying to deliver on around $10 billion promised in pledges at a donors’ conference in Geneva after last year’s devastating floods.

From our perspective, the market has already priced in a default, so some positive reaction is likely, Martinsson said. Our main apprehension, however, continues to revolve around the uncertain political situation, to be expected later this year, he said.

