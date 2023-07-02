Politics
Latest criminal case against Istanbul mayor is groundless, lawyer says
The latest criminal case launched against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem mamolu is a baseless plot to force one of Turkey’s most popular opposition leaders out of politics, his lawyer has said.
mamolu is facing corruption allegations in a case opened last month. Proceedings are expected to resume in November, months before crucial local elections in which the opposition will seek to retain control of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.
The charismatic mamolu is seen as one of Turkey’s most important opposition figures and a candidate to one day challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdoan or his successor. Erdoan’s determination to regain control of the country’s two largest cities has made Mamolus’ fate a test of whether the strongman’s rulers’ third decade in power will be marked by a more authoritarian turn.
Be certain of one thing: the way these affairs are conducted in Turkey has nothing to do with the law. The law is being instrumentalized, said Gkhan Gnaydn, legal adviser to the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which represents mamolu, in an interview.
mamolu is already facing a political ban after a court ruled in December that he insulted officials who ordered a repeat of his first election victory as mayor in 2019, which he eventually won. The United States has described the verdict, which Mamolu is appealing, as inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.
Erdoan’s government has long been accused of using the judiciary to muzzle opponents. Analysts say his grip on Turkish courts has tightened after thousands of judges were purged following the 2016 coup attempt.
Turkey’s judiciary has never been independent, said Emma Sinclair-Webb, head of Human Rights Watch’s Turkey office. But now it was increasingly tightly controlled by the government and used as a tool by President Erdoan to silence critics, to weed out perceived opponents or those he dislikes from the political scene or the civil society.
mamolu and six other people are accused in the second case brought by an Istanbul prosecutor of irregularities in the awarding of tenders for public contracts. He is charged, among other misdemeanors, with irregularity in a public tender process and causing a loss to the public of around TL 250,000, according to the indictment seen by the Financial Times. It was in a previous role as mayor of one of the city’s suburbs.
Gnaydn, his attorney, said the allegations were baseless and there really is no aspect of this case that can be explained by law. Turkey’s justice ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Kerem Glay, a law professor at Ko University in Istanbul, said it was too early to judge the case, but it seemed like an example of selective justice, given that there are often irregularities in the municipal tendering processes that were not investigated.
The closeness of the second case against mamolu to the previous conviction showed that there is a trend here, and that seems very important, he added.
The mamolus unrest is not the first time opposition politicians in Turkey have clashed with prosecutors. Selahattin Demirta, who led the leftist People’s Democratic Party, has been in a Turkish prison since 2016 on terrorism charges stemming from his political speeches, even though the European Court of Human Rights ruled his detention illegal. Mansur Yava, CHP mayor of Ankara, was acquitted in 2020 of charges of abusing promissory notes while working as a lawyer.
According to the indictment, the latest case against mamolu was opened after a referral from the interior minister led by Sleyman Soylu, a radical figure who headed the ministry from 2016 until last month.
This is an attack, mamolu told reporters on June 22. [inspectors] require records dating back 30 years on my construction sites a reference to when mamolu ran his family’s construction business.
Howard Eissenstat, Turkey specialist at St Lawrence University in New York State and the Middle East Institute in Washington, said: This is not a legal process, it is a political decision on the part of the government. Court cases are not determined by law but by Erdoan’s own political calculations.
The real question is whether the risks [to Erdoan] to ban mamolu are greater than the possible rewards.
