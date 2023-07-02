Politics
The week on TV: Hijack; Boris, the Russian lord and spy; Before dying; The problem with KanYe | Television
Divert (AppleTV+)
Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy: Dispatches (Channel 4) | channel4.com
Before dying (Channel 4) | channel4.com
The problem with KanYe (BBC Two) | iPlayer
This is something for when you don’t feel diverted enough by a new series featuring the mighty Idris Elba. He stars in the new Apple TV+ seven-part aerial hostage thriller, DivertSince Criminal/ Litvinenko George Kay and Jim Field Smith team. The problem is that Elbas’ character, Sam, is so overstated as charismatic and bossy, it backfires and he becomes an extremely annoying dude.
Before he even gets on the plane, Sam is seen successfully charming a woman from airport security into letting a late passenger through (Ma’am, how bad can that be?) , when it would never happen, and for good reason. Once on the fictional Kingdom Airlines commercial flight from Dubai to London, he stops another adult passenger loudly playing a video game (Please), giving the annoying impression of a job-worthy teacher on a school trip. As hacking begins to play out in real time, 24-style, and Sam, some sort of alpha trade negotiator, starts manipulating the hijackers (led by Neil Maskell), you think, but would they listen to him? Would they really?
Once you make peace with the fact that Elba (Stringer Bell! Luther!) is playing a character about as cool as Alan Partridge with extra air miles, Divert is not a bad trick. Of course, this takes the concept of implausibility to new heights, and (spoiler alert) everything is so thoroughly whitewashed from international politics that the motivation for the hijacking, once revealed, borders on boring. It’s also true that passengers are reduced to stereotypes (posh guy, vicar, bickering couple), and there’s a bulky spaghetti tangle of diversions on the ground (including Archie Panjabi in the fight against terrorism, and Max Beesley as a detective who is also with Sams’ ex), only some of which seem necessary.
However, the tension and claustrophobia on board are developing well and the pace is frantic. Unlike too many exhausting, drawn-out streamer thrillers, you don’t watch it as if your soul is being sucked in at 35,000 feet. Eventually, Divert has all the dramatic gravitas of a fidget spinner, but it’s called a thriller and it is.
On channel 4, the Dispatches documentary Boris, the lord and the Russian spy makes a rookie mistake right out of the trap. By now, we’ve all learned the hard way not to refer to Boris Johnson as Boris, which makes the former prime minister look like a teddy bear whose only crime is being too cuddly. other than that, BTLATRS grapples with the same problem faced by any serious scrutiny of Johnson: how to make it clear that his behavior is shocking to watch Brits who, of course, are all shocked already, with the lockdown / Partygate and the rest of the ethical tsunami still agitated to deal with.
This time it’s Johnson and Russian billionaire and former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev and his son, Evgeny. The Lebedevs rose to influence after taking over London evening standard And Independent newspapers a decade ago, and some of the questions in the documentary relate to Johnson’s attendance at certain events at the couple’s residences in Umbria. Elsewhere he explains how the M15 intervened to advise Johnson against putting Evgeny in the House of Lords, and the failed attempt to get the Queens office to block Lebedev’s young lifetime peerage (all forced by Johnson, who dismissed the concerns as anti-Russian xenophobia).
It’s a tight and captivating 50 minutes, involving former government and M15 spokespersons (note that Alexander Lebedev was sanctioned in Canada in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine). If that sometimes seems a little stiff, you appreciate the legal sensitivities. Yet (and I never thought I’d say this) we don’t see enough of Johnson in footage, pictures, or anywhere else. With his feet kept roasting at another self-inflicted fire, for once I would have liked a lot more of him.
The most positive thing to say about the labyrinthine crime drama Before dying (also on Channel 4), based on a Swedish thriller and starting a five-part second series, is that it’s entertaining and over the top. It stars Lesley Sharp as DI Hannah Laing and Kazia Pelka as crime family boss Dubravka Mimica, who go head-to-head as old-school Martina Cole-esque matriarchs.
I say matriarchs because their sons are at the center of their unbridled mutual venom, which fuels the whole saga. As former intelligence officer Billy (Vincent Regan) works with DI Laing, he is reduced to an emotional support character. All the oxygen available on screen goes to Hannah and Dubravka who fight like Alexis and Krystle in a version of Bristol’s criminal underworld. Dynasty.
By the end of the first series of 2021, someone important had passed away. In it, there’s Hammy fuming about revenge amid a feverish story involving drugs, guns, crooked cops, Costa Rica, and watery graves. In short, do not come Before dying for grainy realism, or any form of realism. While there’s fun to be had with the brazenly intemperate plot, even with Sharp on board, it’s impossible to believe a solitary overheating moment.
Mobeen Azhars BBC Two documentary The problem with KanYe looks at Kanye West (now Ye) and how a once beloved artist became a megaphone for hate and division.
West has transformed into a deeply troubling individual for quite some time: the White Lives Matter message during his Yeezy fashion show; the anti-Semitism that ultimately led brands to dumping; alt-right figures (like America First Nick Fuentes) and presidential ambitions (a former Jewish colleague agrees with Azhar that West thinks he can supersize what Donald Trump has achieved). West also has serious bipolar issues (probably non-medicated), although a fellow sufferer doesn’t think that absolves him: it’s you but magnified.
Azhar’s investigation ends in a Christian church, supposed to be West’s new headquarters. There are some overlooked areas in this documentary (for me, his mother’s death is crucial), but Azhar is committed to digging, he even briefly gets the rapper on the phone before hanging up. I feel more confused and uneasy than ever: can West ever be brought back from the precipice?
Star ratings (out of five)
Divert
Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy: Dispatches
Before dying
The problem with KanYe
What else am I watching
Champion
(BBC One)
From Queen novelist Candice Carty-Williams, a new drama about a young south London woman (Dja J Bowens) helping her brother (Malcolm Kamulete) relaunch his rap career after prison. When she becomes his musical rival, she disrupts their family dynamic. Played with force, it offers original music.
McEnroe
(Sky Documentaries)
With Wimbledon starting this week, here’s a surprisingly raw profile of John McEnroe. Beyond tennis, the three-time singles champion talks about his past, his personal life, his children, his mental health and his state of mind.
The clinic
(ITVX)
A documentary about the controversial Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic (due to close next year). It features former staff, supporters and those who now regret receiving medical/surgical treatment. A basic introduction to complex issues, scrupulously unbiased.
|
