Italy backs China Belt and Road concept: senior Chinese official





File photo: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after signing trade agreements at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A senior Chinese diplomat said he believed Italy still supported the concept of the global investment initiative signed by President Xi Jinping, even as the European nation considered leaving the controversial pact. “Personally, I think Italy generally agrees with the concept of the Belt and Road Initiative, the possible outcome it could bring, as well as the promotion of cooperation along the BRI. “Said Liu Jianchao, director of the International Department of Communist Parties. “They are just still having some considerations on whether to renew the agreement. Liu made the comments after returning from a trip to Italy last week, where he met with politicians, lawmakers and think tanks, seeking to persuade the country to stick to Xi’s flagship global pact. He told a group of businessmen in Rome that it was a “good decision for two countries to sign for the BRI. Italy signed China’s massive BRI in 2019 when Giuseppe Conte was prime minister, becoming the only Group of Seven country to join the pact. Its current leader, Giorgia Meloni, favors scrapping the infrastructure initiative, Bloomberg reported in May. Participation will be automatically renewed in 2024 unless Rome leaves the agreement. “Of course, we hope that Italy can renew the agreement, but in the meantime, I also think that cooperation between China and Italy could be carried out through various means,” Li told Bloomberg on the sidelines. a peace forum hosted by Tsinghua University in Beijing on Sunday. His remarks sound more measured than those of China’s ambassador to Rome, who warned in an interview with Italian news outlet Fanpage that there would be “negative consequences if Rome” unwisely decides to pull out. Meloni told lawmakers on Wednesday that Italy could have great relations with China even without being part of the initiative. “There are ongoing assessments,” she said. “The issue must be handled with caution and respect, also involving parliament.

