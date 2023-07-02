sco: PM Modi to champion startup culture at SCO July 4 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will advocate sharing best practices from India’s startup sector to promote innovation and business in the Eurasian region at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit next week. The Prime Minister placed particular emphasis on promoting the Startup culture through the SCO platform to encourage young entrepreneurs and boost the economy of the vast Eurasian region. Besides the prime minister, the presidents of Russia, Belarus, China, the Pakistani prime minister and other Central Asian leaders would attend the SCO summit virtually. Iran, which will be admitted as the next SCO member, is also expected to be represented at the summit. Prior to the summit, India hosted a meeting of the SCO Startup Forum, which is essentially an Indian initiative since 2020. The forum aimed to expand startup interactions among SCO member states and encourage innovation, creation jobs and talent development, an official said. . The event was organized by Startup India, the Industry Promotion and Internal Trade Department of the Ministry of Commerce. The SCO Startup Forum focused on collaboration and entrepreneurship, according to the aforementioned official. It aimed to promote the development of innovation, including through the creation of common platforms and the facilitation of ideas and best practices among SCO member states. The forum has facilitated various bilateral meetings between startups to promote and carry out this program, the official recalled. The forum saw the physical participation of SCO member states, including a delegation of government officials, private sector players, incubators and start-ups. India’s Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Som Parkash delivered the keynote address, highlighting the role of the startup ecosystem in boosting a nation’s economy. Startup India had previously organized various initiatives for SCO member states, including the SCO Startup Forum 2020, which laid the groundwork for multilateral cooperation and startup engagement among SCO member states. The SCO Startup Forum 2021 was held virtually via a custom platform, depicting Indian culture in augmented reality. She launched the SCO Startup Hub, a single point of contact for the SCO startup ecosystem. Startup India also held a three-month virtual mentorship series called Start-Up for Nominated Startups to build capacity for SCO startup founders. This year, the forum saw the Indian side sharing best practices of the startup journey and start-up promotion initiatives by the Government of India. Delegates attended a workshop organized by Startup India on the role of bilateral and multilateral engagements in the development of the startup ecosystem. The workshop included an interactive session to understand various models of engagements that can be undertaken to develop closer ties between nations and boost the startup ecosystem in SCO countries.

