‘Helped Imran Khan become PM, regretted it’: Pakistan’s former cricket captain Javed Miandad





Javed Miandad, who played in six World Cups for the Pakistan cricket team, claimed he helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan become prime minister, but l regretted, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Saturday. The cricketer said Imran Khan didn’t even thank him for his efforts.

According to the report, Javed Miandad said that whenever he played for the national team, he tried to keep the margin of defeat as small as possible and none of the players protested his captaincy.

Imran Khan was sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018. He served as Prime Minister for over 3 years until he was removed from office by a vote of no confidence on April 10, 2022.

Since his dismissal from the post of prime minister, Imran Khan has accused the powerful army and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party.

A deadly year-long standoff between Khan, Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls, and the military came to a head when buildings and military assets were ransacked last month, allegedly by his supporters.

Political unrest has heightened uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, which is also in financial turmoil. Its $350 billion economy is struggling to avoid defaults, control record inflation and cope with a plummeting currency.

Also read: Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra in massive shake-up at MVA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/helped-imran-khan-become-pm-regretted-it-pakistan-former-cricket-captain-javed-miandad-387869-2023-07-02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos