Wagner’s Rebellion Reveals Putin’s Weakness, Is Xi Jinping Worried?









Although short-lived, Wagner’s uprising had far-reaching repercussions beyond Russia’s borders. Within 24 hours, Wagner led by Yevgeny Prigozhin caught the world’s attention when he took over the city of Rostov. According to geopolitical analyst Gordon Chang, the maneuvers carried out by Prigozhin had a huge impact and impact on the Russian-Chinese coalition.



The friendship between Russia and China has been embodied in a borderless partnership between President Putin and President Xi Jinping. Both should be a great power capable of fighting the West. For the Chinese regime, Russia is seen as an effective ally in overthrowing the US-led world order. China is trying to upset the whole international system. Although China is strong, it is not that strong. It requires an ally like Putin, and if Putin doesn’t stay, then China is in trouble, Chang said. The author of The Coming Collapse of China also pointed to Beijing’s reaction to remaining silent as Prigozhin’s troops marched on Moscow. Beijing only tackled it for the first time a day after the uprising was suppressed. These are the internal affairs of Russia. As Russia’s friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic coordination partner for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” a spokesperson said. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted in his remarks. The old times. According to Chang, Beijing’s late reaction was due to not knowing what to say. The problem here for Xi Jinping is that he has declared a borderless partnership with Russia. And this “borderless” counterpart has been almost overthrown in this amazing development. So I think China is a bit shaken by that,” Chang said. Furthermore, Chang argues that Putin’s current situation is similar to the brief coup of 1992, when extremists from the Communist Party of the Soviet Union confined Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to his vacation villa in Crimea. This was the trigger that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union four months later. He (Putin) was able to prevent an uprising to overthrow him, but Russia destabilized.” Find reliable news from the political news agency RMOL at Google News.

Please follow click on the asterisk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunia.rmol.id/read/2023/07/02/579914/pemberontakan-wagner-sibak-kelemahan-putin-xi-jinping-ketar-ketir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos