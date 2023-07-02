Politics
Rishi Sunak told me to keep my cool, and like magic, I feel relaxed about my mortgage
The economy can be a complicated subject, especially when energy prices, interest rates and mortgages are all rising disastrously. We need experts who can explain how to handle it all in simple terms we can understand.
Luckily, Rishi Sunak can do that, so he told us the way to deal with mortgages going up by hundreds of pounds a month is to keep our cool.
Because the reason people can’t afford things when the price goes up is because they get too anxious.
Instead of paying the rising mortgage rates, keep your cool and the bill goes down.
If you learn to breathe deeply and find inner calm, interest rates disappear completely. This is why the Dalai Lama never lacks money, he is so full of inner peace that he gets everything for free. I bet he hasn’t paid for an orange dress in years, he just tunes into his chakra and Amazon delivers a batch every morning.
We could lower energy prices the same way. We could have our petrol bill paid by footballers who are used to taking penalty kicks in the World Cup penalty shootout. They’ll stay calm, keep their cool and then we can boil kettles all day for a pound.
This also explains the wealth of the Sunaks. Like any multi-millionaire, he didn’t panic when he bought a mansion. He kept his cool and at the end of the week he got an extension on the east wing at no extra cost.
He would be a wonderful money pundit on a radio show, so much more positive than Martin Lewis.
The presenter would say, Our first caller today is Mary from Hastings, who would say Hello Rishi. I am a cleaner and my rent went up two hundred pounds a month and i was so in debt please tell me what to do i am so scared i will be evicted and i have two young children, oh my God, please help me.
Instead of dribbling over boring nonsense like asking for debt relief orders, Rishi would say, I understand your pain. I really do. That’s why I suggest you keep your cool and invest a few million in AI technology stocks and, for safety, stick to 5 million in an offshore account in the Cayman Islands.
Next is Norman from Doncaster, who says: Hello Rishi, I’m a freelance electrician and my vans are broken down. I need a new one or I can’t work and the bank won’t give me a loan because I’m behind on my mortgage payments. I’m worried sick, Rishi.
Answer from hell, Oh Norman, I absolutely feel your stress. But don’t panic, keep your cool like I did and marry one of the richest women in India.
The reason we get such calm wisdom is because the Conservative Party has calmed down after all the excitement of the past two years. Now it’s back to the down-to-earth honesty and strong sense of morality the party has always been known for.
That’s why Boris Johnson has been put firmly in his place for being tried for lying, cheating and breaking his own laws, by being allowed to insert a selection of his friends into the House of Lords.
There should be a similar process for criminals, as an example of tough action that will ensure dishonesty does not pay. If someone is found guilty of armed robbery, they should be told firmly and without right of appeal that they can name their father and all their friends in the pub to be lords and ladies and wear long red robes and do part of our current government that passes our laws.
Some members of the Conservative Party insist that Boris Johnson should not have received any punishment at all. They make arguments such as: There may have been a lot of people at these illegal parties, but a lot more people didn’t attend the parties. So when going to parties, the Prime Minister did his best to stay away from all these other people. But the liberal elite gives him no credit for it.
Others say there shouldn’t be a problem about parties, because why is everyone making such a fuss about these rules? Everyone breaks the rules, right?
It represents an exciting new phase in conservative thinking that crime should be celebrated. Maybe they will promote this idea at their next conference. Grant Shapps will make an angry speech insisting there will be new vicious punishments for burglars. Then walk to a regional insurance office, kick down the door, and steal all the rugs. And when he’s arrested because it’s all on CCTV, everyone will be asked to keep calm because we all do a little breaking in now and then. Why are we making such a fuss with silly rules, the country wants to move on.
So when Johnson was fined he probably said those fixed fines seemed pretty high so I asked my friend Lord Brownlow if he could get the money back but no one seems to be answering me these days -this. So what I did, rather than pay it, was just keep my cool. It should do it.
