Indramayu Regent’s younger brother, Brigadier General Adi Vivid, received the Bhayangkara Nararya star from President Jokowi





DISKOMINFO INDRAMAYU Dirtipidsiber Bareskrim Polri, Brig. Pol. Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, SIK, M.Hum., MSM, became one of the National Police members who received the Bintang Bhayangkara Nararya Award from President Joko Widodo. The pinning of the badge of honor was carried out directly by President Jokowi and in the presence of the head of the national police, the general doctors of the police. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Si with all police and community members who attended Bhayangkara’s 77th birthday ceremony at GBK Main Stadium, Jakarta on Saturday (1/7/2023). Apart from the Dirtipidsiber Bareskrim Polri, other members of the National Police received the same honor, namely the head of the education and training center PNS Rodalpers SSDM Polri AKBP Anissullah M Ridha SIK, SH, MH, PS. Head of Timsat Jibom Pas Gegana Korbrimob Polri AKP Susianti Barselain Samtau and Bhabinkamtibmas Polsek Berastagi Aiptu Zunaidi Sembiring, SH It’s well known, Brig. Pol. Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar is the younger brother of Indramayu Regent Nina Agustina who is also the son of former National Police Chief during the time of President Megawati Soekarno Putri, namely General Pol Purn Da’i Bachtiar. In his remarks at the major event of Bhayangkara’s 77th birthday which raised the theme Police Accuracy for the Country. Peaceful elections for Golden Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said the Bhayangkara family or the Indonesian police are like a broomstick. Each broomstick should always be clean and straight so that it is strong in keeping with the mandate of the state and the dignity of the institution. “Like a broomstick, each handle should be clean, straight, strong, which should be tied in a spirit of unity,” President Jokowi said as quoted on the polri.go.id page. President Jokowi also reminded all elements of the National Police to continue to unite in fulfilling their mandate to the community. Therefore, all members of Polri must increase synergy among themselves and not form certain groups within the institution. “There should be no more blocs, patrons,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi added that the quality of human resources (HR) within the national police also needs to be considered and improved. For this reason, President Jokowi recalled that the maintenance of this human resource must be done from the process of recruiting members of the National Police. “The quality of human resources should be maintained since recruitment, the promotion system should be improved, the control system should be strengthened,” he said. Furthermore, he also indicated that the Bhayangkara Corps truly serves the community. (HS/MTQDiskominfo Indramayu Publishing Team)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://diskominfo.indramayukab.go.id/adik-bupati-indramayu-brigjen-pol-adi-vivid-terima-bintang-bhayangkara-nararya-dari-presiden-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos