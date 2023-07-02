Trinamul Congress (TMC) | Abhishek Banerjee compares the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee





Trinamul MP ​​and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached BJP stronghold Alipurduar ahead of the panchayat elections on Saturday, where he compared the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Prime Minister says he is determined to stem corruption and he is the guarantor. We want to know if this guarantor kept his promises. Did it give two million jobs a year, reopen closed tea plantations, provide funds for the development of tea workers or help the state? The guarantor failed, Abhishek told a crowd of around 7,000 at the public meeting in Falakata. Next, Abhishek talked about the role of Mamatas. There is another guarantor who made promises and gave Lakshmir Bhandar, free ration and Swasthya Sathi cards to people. It is time to decide which guarantor people will support Didi or Modi? He asked. He questioned the role of John Barla, the Trinamul MP ​​for Alipurduar, who is also Deputy Minister for Minority Affairs in the Narendra Modi government. People here have barely seen John Barla in the past four and a half years. Tell me if he held a single meeting here on development. On the other hand, the chief minister has come here several times and taken a series of initiatives to speed up development, Abhishek said. In Alipurduar, only one out of 67 tea estates is currently closed, Abhishek said, pointing to state initiatives to reopen a number of closed tea gardens. Our government provided land rights and free houses to tea workers. It was during our tenure that their daily salary increased from Rs 67 to Rs 232, he said. In Alipurduar, a district dotted with tea plantations, the support of the tea people decides the results of any election. People should vote for our candidates. After the elections, I will collect reports from each panchayat in this district once every three months. If people have complaints against an elected member of Trinamul, we will take prompt action and he could even be expelled, Abhishek said. Shatrughan Singha, the Trinamul MP ​​from Asansol, was also present. Alipurduar, which shares borders with Assam, elected one BJP MP in 2019 and all five BJP MPs in 2021. In February, one of the five MPs, Suman Kanjilal, joined Trinamul. However, Trinamul won both civic bodies (Alipurduar and Falakata).

