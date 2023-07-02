Turkmenistan unveils new city in honor of former dictator





The Central Asian Republic of Turkmenistan has unveiled a state-of-the-art “smart” city, Arkadag, in honor of its former president, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The city, which has a population of 73,000, is priced at $3.3 billion with substantial additional investment planned for the future, according to a government insider. The 66-year-old had served as the country’s second president from late 2006 until spring 2022 to be succeeded by his son, Serdar, 41. 3 See the gallery Serdar Berdimuhamedov cuts the ribbon during the ceremony (Photo: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA, AFP) The new president was the one present for Turkmenistan’s most recent city opening ceremony, as his father is currently in Makkah for the annual Hajj. The participants, dressed in traditional Turkmen clothes, chanted “Long live Arkadag, Long live Serdar, Long live the Turkmen leader”. Arkadag, the newly built city in Turkmenistan, has uniform white buildings and seven-storey apartment complexes, symbolizing good fortune in the country. The city features numerous statues and exhibits dedicated to Turkmen horses and former leader Berdimuhamedov, including a prominent equestrian statue. Located at the foot of the scenic Kpetdag Mountains, about 30 kilometers from the capital Ashgabat, Arkadag is significant because it is close to the birthplace of Berdimuhamedov. It is widely believed that the former ruler personally oversaw the town’s development, providing advice and shaping its final appearance. To present Arkadag as a futuristic city, strict measures have been put in place, allowing only electric cars to circulate on its streets. Underscoring its commitment to green technology, the city was built with sustainability in mind. The ceremony at Arkadag attracted foreign dignitaries, including representatives from various countries. As part of the occasion, the Turkish envoy presented a special gift of an electric car from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Turkmen authorities, further underscoring the city’s focus on environmentally friendly transport. Turkmenistan, a desert nation with a population of around six million, gained independence in the early 1990s after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Rich in natural gas resources, the country is known for its highly restrictive policies, making it one of the most closed countries in the world. Foreign media have limited access to Turkmenistan, resulting in relatively limited coverage of the country’s internal affairs. 3 See the gallery No gas card allowed (Photo: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) Although he is no longer the official president, Gurbanguly is believed to remain the country’s strongman, retaining the final say on the country’s most notable debates. Under Berdimuhamedov’s presidency, Turkmenistan witnessed the development of an extreme cult of personality, surpassing many other countries. The pervasive influence extended to all aspects of society, such as the expectation of officials to emulate Berdimuhamedov’s practice of dyeing hair to hide the signs of aging. Human rights organizations have criticized the Turkmenistan regime for its harsh crackdown on basic human rights. They argue that instead of using the substantial profits of the gas industry for the good of the people, the government is prioritizing the promotion and maintenance of Berdimuhamedov’s godlike imagery. 3 See the gallery Holding Turkmenistan by the skin, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (Photo: AFP) The adulation of rulers in Turkmenistan is nothing new. Berdimuhamedov took power after the reign of eccentric ruler Saparmyrat Nyazov, who showed such grandiose tendencies as renaming the months of the year after his family members and erecting a golden statue of himself. Berdimuhamedov followed in Niyazov’s footsteps, adopting similar methods and even having a golden statue erected in his honor in the capital Ashgabat. Gurbanguly’s self-glorification is more or less the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/skddicaoh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos