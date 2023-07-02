Politics
In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bamsoet married his daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah
JAKARTA, kabarSBI.com – Chairman of Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly and Deputy Chairman of Golkar Party Bambang Soesatyo and his family happy and emotional when he married his seventh daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah, son of West Nusa Tenggara Deputy Head of the police, Brigadier General Ruslan Aspan. The wedding contract took place at Mulia Hotel, Jakarta on Sunday morning (2/7/23).
“Alhamdulillah, one of the obligations of parents to marry their children has been fulfilled today. Debby Pramestya Putri, who is my seventh daughter out of eight siblings, was married by Iptu’s son Nurul Farouq Fadillah. If God willing, Debby and Farouq will be able to start a sakinah, mawaddah, warahmah family. I ask for prayers and blessings from all my family and friends,” Bamsoet said.
Present as a witness at the wedding of Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Ma’ruf Amin as well as giving tausiah or marriage counseling and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. Also present were the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia DPD AA Lanyalla Mahmud Mattalitti who gave a welcome speech on behalf of the two families of the bride and groom, the Vice President of the MPR RI Lestari Moerdijat, Jazilul Fawaid, Syarif Hasan, Hidayat Nur Wahid, Arsul Sani and Fadel Muhammad, Deputy Chairman of Commission III DPR RI Ahmad Sahroni and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Harvick Hasnul Qolbi.
The President of the 20th DPR RI and the former President of Commission III of the DPR RI in the field of law, human rights and security advised the bride and groom to use what their parents had taught them as provisions for married life. Moreover, building a house is not as easy as turning the palm of your hand.
“Today is the beginning of Debby and Farouq starting a new life together. To sow love until old age, to enjoy the days together, to complement and share, to achieve the same vision, to achieve pleasure and heaven of God. Begin by assuming their respective roles, duties, rights, obligations and responsibilities,” Bamsoet said.
The chairman of the UNPAD Law Graduates Advisory Council and permanent lecturer at the postgraduate program of Borobudur University has warned that there will definitely be conflicts in the household. So to solve the problem, don’t be ashamed to give in. Have an open and honest dialogue, find solutions together.
“The road to happiness is wide open through the house. Fatigue is normal. Disappointed is normal. However, believing in marriage is not about how many times you are tired and disappointed. However, about how long and how strong you survive,” Bamsoet said.
The Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma’ruf Amin advised the bride and groom to improve and straighten out their intentions to get married. Thus, the marriage that has taken place becomes rewarding.
“First and foremost, straighten out your intentions by getting married. In Islam, many practices seem to be acts of the world, but they can be acts of the hereafter. If our intention is to get married to worship God, God willing, existing marriage will be a reward field for us in the hereafter,” the vice president said.
The Vice President added that in a household, there is definitely no perfect husband or wife. There are always advantages and disadvantages of husband or wife. Therefore, the bride and groom must be ready to accept all the advantages and disadvantages that exist.
“If you find something about your husband or wife that you don’t like, look for something else from your husband or wife that is nice, so that it is balanced and does not become hostile. If God wants it, the houses that will be built will become sakinah, mawaddah and warrahmah”, concluded the vice president. (pri/red)
Post views:
2.585
|
Sources
2/ https://kabarsbi.com/dihadiri-presiden-joko-widodo-wapres-k-h-maruf-amin-dan-menhan-prabowo-subianto-ketua-mpr-ri-bamsoet-nikahkan-putrinya-debby-pramestya-putri-dengan-iptu-nurul-farouq-fadillah/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bamsoet married his daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah
- Baltimore shooting: two dead and dozens injured in an American city | Baltimore
- Movierulz 2023 Telegu Movie Download Movie Ibomma and Bollywood in 1080p, 720p, 480p
- I love West Indies cricket: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag react to Windies ouster
- Men’s World Lacrosse Championship Recap
- An initial magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported in the Malibu area
- Turkmenistan unveils new city in honor of former dictator
- Houston Dash falls 1-0 on the way to North Carolina Courage
- Trinamul Congress (TMC) | Abhishek Banerjee compares the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
- Selena Gomez poses in Dua Lipa’s favorite polka dot dress
- Daniel Ortega congratulates Xi Jinping on the anniversary of the Communist Party of China
- Indramayu Regent’s younger brother, Brigadier General Adi Vivid, received the Bhayangkara Nararya star from President Jokowi