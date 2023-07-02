In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bamsoet married his daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah

JAKARTA, kabarSBI.com – Chairman of Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly and Deputy Chairman of Golkar Party Bambang Soesatyo and his family happy and emotional when he married his seventh daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah, son of West Nusa Tenggara Deputy Head of the police, Brigadier General Ruslan Aspan. The wedding contract took place at Mulia Hotel, Jakarta on Sunday morning (2/7/23).

“Alhamdulillah, one of the obligations of parents to marry their children has been fulfilled today. Debby Pramestya Putri, who is my seventh daughter out of eight siblings, was married by Iptu’s son Nurul Farouq Fadillah. If God willing, Debby and Farouq will be able to start a sakinah, mawaddah, warahmah family. I ask for prayers and blessings from all my family and friends,” Bamsoet said.

Present as a witness at the wedding of Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Ma’ruf Amin as well as giving tausiah or marriage counseling and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. Also present were the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia DPD AA Lanyalla Mahmud Mattalitti who gave a welcome speech on behalf of the two families of the bride and groom, the Vice President of the MPR RI Lestari Moerdijat, Jazilul Fawaid, Syarif Hasan, Hidayat Nur Wahid, Arsul Sani and Fadel Muhammad, Deputy Chairman of Commission III DPR RI Ahmad Sahroni and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Harvick Hasnul Qolbi.

The President of the 20th DPR RI and the former President of Commission III of the DPR RI in the field of law, human rights and security advised the bride and groom to use what their parents had taught them as provisions for married life. Moreover, building a house is not as easy as turning the palm of your hand.

“Today is the beginning of Debby and Farouq starting a new life together. To sow love until old age, to enjoy the days together, to complement and share, to achieve the same vision, to achieve pleasure and heaven of God. Begin by assuming their respective roles, duties, rights, obligations and responsibilities,” Bamsoet said.

The chairman of the UNPAD Law Graduates Advisory Council and permanent lecturer at the postgraduate program of Borobudur University has warned that there will definitely be conflicts in the household. So to solve the problem, don’t be ashamed to give in. Have an open and honest dialogue, find solutions together.

“The road to happiness is wide open through the house. Fatigue is normal. Disappointed is normal. However, believing in marriage is not about how many times you are tired and disappointed. However, about how long and how strong you survive,” Bamsoet said.

The Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma’ruf Amin advised the bride and groom to improve and straighten out their intentions to get married. Thus, the marriage that has taken place becomes rewarding.

“First and foremost, straighten out your intentions by getting married. In Islam, many practices seem to be acts of the world, but they can be acts of the hereafter. If our intention is to get married to worship God, God willing, existing marriage will be a reward field for us in the hereafter,” the vice president said.

The Vice President added that in a household, there is definitely no perfect husband or wife. There are always advantages and disadvantages of husband or wife. Therefore, the bride and groom must be ready to accept all the advantages and disadvantages that exist.

“If you find something about your husband or wife that you don’t like, look for something else from your husband or wife that is nice, so that it is balanced and does not become hostile. If God wants it, the houses that will be built will become sakinah, mawaddah and warrahmah”, concluded the vice president. (pri/red)



