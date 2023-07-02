Warning and deterrence against Western hegemony: China readjusts its foreign policy

Home page Policy

Will: Michael Radunsky

Chinese head of state Xi Jinping will receive a legal basis for countermeasures against Western threats. Ju Peng/IMAGO

China has a new legal basis for its foreign policy, Xi Jinping now has a handle for countermeasures against Western threats.

Beijing China has adopted a new legal basis for its foreign policy. The Foreign Relations Law of the People’s Republic of China aims to strengthen China’s national and economic security. It includes a total of six chapters, was approved by the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress on Wednesday and will come into effect on Saturday. The current law thus entrenches and reinforces Party and State Leader Xi Jinping’s control over China’s foreign policy. This gives Xi a legal basis for countermeasures against Western threats.

China’s diplomatic battle

It is the first Chinese foreign policy law of this magnitude, strewn with many euphonious formulations. We talk about equality and inclusion, equity, development and world peace, even universal human rights. And yet, a nuance of felt encirclement, necessary defense and justified defense shines through again and again.

Rightly so, writes the state newspaper world times bluntly: The law is the legal basis for the diplomatic struggle against sanctions and a warning and deterrent against Western hegemony.

Chapter I formulates the general objectives of the law:

safeguard China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests;

protect the interests of the Chinese people;

make China a great modernized socialist country;

rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

promote world peace and development;

Building a community of destiny for humanity.

Chapter II describes the functions and powers. Here, Xi Jinping’s central position becomes clear, as president, as chairman of the Central Military Commission and last but not least as general secretary of the Communist Party. For Article 5 states: The leadership of the People’s Republic of China in foreign relations is under the centralized and general leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Chapter III deals with the objectives and mandate of external relations. Here it says: The People’s Republic of China maintains its foreign relations in order to maintain its socialist system with Chinese characteristics, maintain its sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, and promote its economic and social development.

China and the United States: long-term challenges

In Chinese texts, the order is always important. It is therefore striking that even before the United Nations international system is mentioned, China’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative are put into action. The Global Security Initiative in particular is seen by foreign experts as a long-term challenge to the US-led order.

Flowery formulations appear again and again, which, however, often have little to do with reality. Just three examples.

Example of arms control: The law states that China is committed to maintaining international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation regimes. Moreover, we are against races. It sounds wonderful. In reality, however, China refuses to sign an arms control treaty.

Let’s take the example of human rights: it says here that China respects and protects human rights. We are attached to the principle of the universality of human rights. But then the restriction immediately follows, namely the respect of human rights in the light of the realities of the countries. In other words, if a government does not want to respect human rights, it is not obliged to do so.

Example of development assistance: Here it is written: When providing such assistance, the People’s Republic of China respects the sovereignty of recipient countries, does not interfere in their internal affairs, and attaches no political conditions to their help. In reality, however, the People’s Republic insists that recipients of Chinese aid immediately sever ties with Taiwan.

China’s sovereignty and security at the forefront

Chapter IV deals with the system of external relations. Articles 32 and 33 specify the purpose of the law:

The state takes law enforcement, judicial or other measures in accordance with law to safeguard its sovereignty, national security and development interests, and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and organizations.

The People’s Republic of China has the right to take measures to counter acts or to take restrictive measures against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests and violate international law or the basic norms of the international relationships.

Chapter V (support for the management of external relations) and chapter VI (additional provisions) complete the text of the law.

Xi Jinping’s power in China is cemented

Basically, no new projects are listed in this text. This is a list of well-known Chinese initiatives, goals and formulations. Rather, it is about cementing and further deepening Xi Jinping’s position of power. If it was previously an unwritten agreement, it can now be read as a law: it is the party, not the government, that makes China’s foreign policy. And the party, for the foreseeable future, is Xi Jinping. It is based on Xi’s initiatives, Xi’s thoughts and Xi’s goals.

The temporal context is also important. The law comes at a time when Xi Jinping is increasingly demanding power and influence from China on the world stage, and other nations, including the United States, are met with concern and resistance to these ambitions. Accordingly, the law emphasizes China’s right to take appropriate countermeasures and restrictive measures against actions that endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. There is no doubt that China has the right to pursue its own interests and goals. The problem with these formulations is the ambiguity of the terms chosen.

This does not bode well for already strained relations with China, as Beijing sees its sovereignty, security and development interests threatened on many levels by foreign countries: whether it is the situation around Taiwan, Europe’s trade policy risk reduction strategies or international consulting firms in China.