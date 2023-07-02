From employee to president, this is Jokowi’s secret of Rp. 82 billion

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Before being president in Indonesia for two terms, Joko Widodo or Jokowi worked for a public company, namely PT Kertas Kraft Aceh. He did this after graduating from university in 1985, even though he only worked in the Mecca conservatory for two years.

“What then made me unbearable was the work culture. Work orders were carried out in a harsh style that I could no longer accept. Being ordered to take place was very authoritarian, even though the execution had gone pretty well. It made me feel at home,” Jokowi said, as explained by Alberthiene Endah in Jokowi: Leading the City, Touching Jakarta (2012).

As a result, in 1987 Jokowi returned home. With the savings made on his salary, he wants to try to do business. The sector of the wood or furniture industry is then the choice.

Unfortunately, to start all this required significant capital. And Jokowi’s money is not enough. Like it or not, he has to become an employee again. Fortunately, he was invited to work by his brother, the owner of a logging company named Miyono. Miyono’s business ranges from furniture, wood flooring and various household needs.

Although he worked with relatives, Jokowi did not obtain any privileges. He was forced to saw, plan wood, paint, including transporting goods to containers. After a year, Jokowi started working in an office style. He was then assigned to design, marketing and human resource management.

“Everyone enjoyed it. I learned a lot,” Jokowi said.

Until finally, courage emerges from inside the body of the man who today June 21, 2023 turns 62 this year. After gaining experience and bank loan capital of IDR 30 million, he founded his own company on February 21, 1988. His name is CV Rakabu, standing in a small kiosk in Kadipio district, Solo.

That year, Indonesia was still considered the Asian tiger. Economic growth was rapid at that time. This description made Jokowi believe that his steps in entrepreneurship were not wrong.

In the first years, the employees were only three people. With Jokowi, all are in charge of the production sector. It is not uncommon for Jokowi to bring his work home so that the sawdust spreads throughout the house.

The process is not easy as well as when marketing the goods. At that time, Rakabu was a minor player and no one knew him. Forced, Jokowi must “pick up the ball”. He visits every house under construction to bid on furniture. Some have succeeded, but many have failed. However, his efforts slowly paid off.

It is this success that means that his workshop is never devoid of the sound of chainsaws. After sufficient capital, Jokowi ventured to expand to Jakarta in 1990. In the capital, he received the largest order since Rakabu was established. The total order reached IDR 60 million.

He rushed to Solo and did everything. Unfortunately, once the merchandise was completed and shipped, the customer fled. The money of 60 million rupees ran aground. Jokowi got screwed.

As his mother, Sudjiatmi, recalled, this fraud case made Jokowi very depressed. Because the company he built from scratch was forced into bankruptcy due to his stupidity. Until he was unemployed and doing odd jobs for months.

“Jokowi often comes home with a gloomy face. Always snapping (not excited),” Sudjiatmi said in I Sujiatmi, Jokowi’s Mother (2014) by Francisca Ria Susanti & Kristin.

To prevent Jokowi from falling into the doldrums, Sudjiatmi took out all her savings and borrowed IDR 30 million in business capital from a bank. From there, Rakabu’s business grew. The demand for furniture started a lot. This time, he didn’t want to repeat the same mistake. Before starting production, he receives a deposit.

At the same time, Jokowi also received capital from the State Gas Company (PGN) of IDR 500 million. It is this capital that made Jokowi active in expansion and the audacity to export. Factories and employees also started a lot.

Since 1991, Jokowi has been frequently going back and forth between Solo-Jakarta-Singapore to sell Rakabu furniture. From Singapore, Jokowi often receives orders for dozens of containers full of wooden products. This was the beginning of Jokowi’s success.

In the period 1994-1996, Jokowi’s furniture production boomed. In total, it owns 8 factories with hundreds of employees. Practically, Jokowi’s wealth also increased. He is now able to buy his own house in Solo after years of renting.

During the crisis period of 1997-1998 and people’s businesses were destroyed, Rakabu became even more prosperous. It is known that at this time Rakabu began to enter the markets of Australia, America, the Middle East and, of course, Asia. Since then, Jokowi has started to taste the sweetness of the entrepreneurial struggle.

Thanks to this, it is not surprising that Jokowi, a businessman turned president, has a lot of wealth. He is known to own a lot of land, vehicles, and other assets. Based on LHKPN 2023, all its assets are listed as worth IDR 82 billion.

