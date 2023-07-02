Ex-Vice President Pence and ex-British Prime Minister Truss support exiled Iranian opposition group





Paris (AFP) Former US Vice President Mike Pence and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday supported an Iranian opposition movement in exile, denouncing Western “appeasement” towards Iranian religious authorities.

They addressed a meeting outside Paris of the People’s Mojahedin (MEK) group banned by Tehran, as thousands of supporters of the group staged a rally in the center of the French capital that was initially banned by the police. The MEK and its political wing, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), have far from universal support from the Iranian diaspora, but are backed by several former high-level US and European officials. Pence, vice president under Donald Trump who is now seeking to challenge his former boss for the Republican nomination, told a conference in Auvers-sur-Oise near Paris that “the Iranian regime has never been weaker than it is today” following the protest movement that erupted in September. “This is not just another protest but the start of a revolution for freedom,” he said, adding, “One of the biggest lies the ruling regime has sold to the world is that ‘there is no alternative’. “No oppressive regime can last forever,” said Pence, who addressed the meeting in person and last year met MEK leader Maryam Rajavi at its headquarters in Albania. “We are seeing a growing threat from authoritarian regimes around the world,” said Truss, Britain’s short-term prime minister, pointing to Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. “These regimes have been emboldened because the free world has not done enough. I will never give up hope for a free and democratic Iran.” “Democracy is under threat around the world. Now is the time to turn our backs on accommodation and appeasement,” she said. Former Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo, another prominent supporter of the group, also warned via video link against any new deal with Tehran over its nuclear program, saying it would be a “calamity for the Iranian people. and the world”. Other prominent MEK supporters present included former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Belgian Prime Minister and prominent MEP Guy Verhofstadt. “Appeasement to the mullahs’ regime could lead to more bloodshed among our people,” Rajavi told the meeting, while adding that it would be “useless to protect” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “of his inevitable downfall”. Paris police had angered the group last week by saying their gathering had been banned due to the risk of tensions with other Iranian factions and the danger of an attack. But the Paris administrative court overturned the ban, which the MEK said was an example of Western “appeasement” of Iran. Thousands of people gathered in Place Vauban in central Paris for the rally, with supporters from all over Europe. “We don’t want the mullahs’ regime or the shah’s regime. Iranians don’t want to go back. We are moving towards democracy,” said Massoumeh Raouf, who said she was a former political prisoner in Iran. AFP 2023

