Conservatives face biggest walkout of MPs since 1997





A senior backbench MP who stepped down admitted he was tired of the constant infighting and told the Telegraph there must be more to life than that. I guess I’m disillusioned, I’m disillusioned with the shift to the right, I’m disillusioned with everything that happened under Boris Johnson and it had a long term effect, they said. It’s not really a reflection on the current Prime Minister, who really has to deal with continually exploding landmines that have been planted by others. When asked if there was still a path to a Conservative victory in the next election, they said: Yes, but that requires government based on talent and ability rather than appeasement of different factions. The desperation of some members of the Tory ranks has already shown itself in public, including the rebellion against Rishi Sunaks’ revised Brexit deal and the Prime Minister’s public criticism of the record tax burden and the decision to curb a fire of joy of European legislation. conservative circus Another MP who is expected to leave next year said his decision was partly influenced by the ongoing party circus and rumors against Mr Sunaks’ leadership. They argued that it was becoming increasingly difficult to balance the pressures of Parliament with normal life, adding: Social media is not helping, there is a lot more immediate pressure on MPs. Some of the things we get are downright vile. [More MPs quitting] just seems to happen, and a lot of people say I’ve had enough. A third backbench MP with a majority of more than 8,000 said fighting to hold onto his seat would nonetheless be exhausting and predicted a number of others would follow. A former Cabinet minister said the mood of some of their fellow MPs had never been lower and many regretted the decision to impeach Mr Johnson last summer. Another senior official told the Telegraph they were still undecided on whether to seek re-election and would likely make a final decision in the fall. Senior MPs resign The average age of Conservative MPs who announced their resignation is 59, with a third of them under 50. This contrasts with the situation of the 14 Labor MPs considering leaving the Commons, who have an average age of 70 and none of whom are under 60. Senior party officials not seeking re-election include Sajid Javid, former chancellor and health secretary, Chloe Smith, science, innovation and technology secretary, and Sir Graham Brady, who was chairman of the influential 1922 Conservative backbench committee since David Cameron. to take place. They were joined last month by Sir Bill Cash, a seasoned eurosceptic and staunch supporter of Mr Johnson who resigned following the privileges committee report on Partygate. Steve Brine, the chairman of the health and social care committee, also announced he would not try to retain Winchester, which has a Conservative majority of just 985 and is a key Liberal Democrat target seat.

