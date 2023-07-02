‘Country is making progress under Prime Minister Modi’: Ajit Pawar explains big step





By India Today News Desk: Nationalist Congress party leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a stunning turn of events, has explained why he teamed up with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state. Pawar said he and other NCP rebel leaders joined the government because they believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had moved the country forward over the past nine years. “The Prime Minister is driving India forward. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the BJP and that is why we have made this decision,” Ajit Pawar told a press conference on Sunday. READ | Ajit Pawar’s clash for NCP, sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra “We have been sworn in and a few more ministers will be added in the next [Cabinet] expansion. We will continue to work for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision. Most of our MPs are happy with it,” he added. The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. It is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have made this decision:… pic.twitter.com/UwmQrON7sL

ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023 Affirming his control over the party, Ajit Pawar said he and other MPs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance as a true NCP. “I will fight for the name and the symbol of the party,” said Maharashtra’s new deputy chief minister. READ ALSO | ‘Ignorant’: Sharad Pawar caught off guard as his nephew Ajit rebels Ajit Pawar also criticized opposition parties for “having no interest in moving the country forward”. Earlier, there were reports that NCP leaders were unhappy with party leader Sharad Pawar’s ‘one-sided’ decision to share the stage and ally with Congress’s Rahul Gandhi at the unity meeting of opposition in Patna last month. In a shock on Sunday, Ajit Pawar met party leaders and MPs at his official residence in Mumbai and reached Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Governor. Ramesh Bais, as well as supporters of the Shinde faction and the BJP. READ ALSO | ‘Rahul Gandhi, Congress authoritarianism’: BJP sources on big NCP split In November 2019, after Assembly polls and the split between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the NCP were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM, respectively, in an early ceremony. morning at Raj Bhavan. The government only lasted 80 hours as Pawar was unable to cause a split in his party. Within a month, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as CM after his party joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Agahdi’s government. The MVA government fell in June last year after Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 MPs rioted against Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30 with the support of the BJP. This time, Fadnavis was named Deputy CM. Assembly polls in Maharashtra are expected to be held around October next year, a few months after the Lok Sabha elections.

