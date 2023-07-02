Independence hero Gusmao returns to power in East Timor





DILI, East Timor – Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in as prime minister of Asia’s youngest country on Saturday after his party won parliamentary elections in May. Crowds cheered as the former guerrilla leader rode in a motorcade to the presidential palace in the capital, Dili, where he and his Cabinet members were sworn in by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow fighter from independence during Indonesia.his job. The new government is a coalition between the Gusmaos National Congress for the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, and the Democratic Party. Gusmao, 77, became the country’s first president between 2002 and 2007 and served as prime minister between 2007 and 2015. In the May elections, his party won 41% of the vote to win 31 of the 65 seats in the national parliament. That’s just short of the 33 needed for an outright majority, and Gusmao agreed to form a government with the Democratic Party, which won six seats. The election results revealed deep dissatisfaction with the previous government, led by the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, known as Fretilin. Gusmao faces an uphill battle to overcome economic challenges, as nearly 42% of the country’s 1.5 million people live below the poverty line. The United Nations estimates that for every 1,000 babies born in the country, 42 die before their 5th birthday due to malnutrition. Gusmao pledged to reduce poverty through his government’s strategic development plan and reiterated the importance of national reconciliation and unity to achieve development goals. I promise to carry out the tasks entrusted to me by the people and to bring prosperity to the Timorese people through government programs, Gusmao said during the swearing-in ceremony. It is committed to providing opportunities for local governments to design their own development programs, including those aimed at improving health services for mothers and children. Indonesian Presidential Envoy Joko Widodos, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was among those present at the inauguration. The country has a large young population – 65% are under 30 years old. It is also one of the poorest countries in the world. More than two decades after receiving formal independence in 2002, there is a lack of basic infrastructure, including reliable electricity supply and tarred roads in rural areas. He has charisma and a wealth of experience as a leader, Dili resident Joao Agustino Sarmento said of Gusmao. But we want to see him make more meaningful changes with his new government to overcome the poverty and unemployment that our country still faces. East Timor’s transition to democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption. The economy depends on dwindling offshore oil revenues.

