Exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a marked man after failed Russian coup: Mike Pompeo

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is a marked man and after the mercenary fighter halted his rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

I wouldn’t insure his lifePrigozhin clearly took a chance. If you’re going to take on the king, don’t do it with a Nerf bat. He did. It failed,” Pompeo said on WABC 770 AM radio.Show “Round table of cats” with host John Catsimatidis.

“And he is unlikely to regain the grace of Vladimir Putin. Whether this ends up in him drinking bad tea or simply being in permanent exile is hard to know.

Ukraine’s spy agency says Russia’s Federal Security Service has been tasked with assassinating the now-exiled leader of the mercenary group, although the plan cannot be carried out immediately.

Prigozhin is exiled to Belarus.

But Pompeo has repeatedly said that Prigozhin is a “thug”, no better than Putin.







Ukraine’s spy agency claims Russia’s Federal Security Service has been tasked with the assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin. PA







I wouldn’t insure his life. Prigozhin clearly took a chance,” Mike Pompeo said. NurPhoto via Getty Images

It would not have been a victory for the West to see Prigozhin in control. A victory by the West looks like a successful effort by the Ukrainians to retain as much territory as possible,” he said.

He said he expects Putin to crack down on Wagner Group mercenaries the same way Chinese President Xi Jinping has clamped down on Chinese companies that have strayed too far from Communist Party reserve.

Putin’s military chiefs, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, told him that Prigozhin was “getting too big for his pants”, Pompeo said.







Prigozhin broke off his rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. PA

“They were starting to grow back [Prigozhin] and coerce him, and he didn’t like it. He had a global private mercenary operation in Libya, Syria, Central African Republic. Prigozhins is no small player in this docudrama. Prigozhin was trying to figure out how to get leverage on them,” he said.

“Putin will see this as something that is just a bridge too far. Just as Xi Jinping pursued business leaders who had gone too far and threatened his power, Putin began to see that Prigozhin threatened his [power]. He will suppress it all. No one will be granted the reach and power that group leader Wagner Prigozhin was given. Putin is simply not going to allow this. There are too many risks for his continued tenure.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said the United States must help Taiwan prepare to defend against China now, not wait for an invasion like the Biden administration did when Russia attacked Ukraine.







The leader of the Wagner group is currently exiled in Belarus. PA

The most important thing we can do is demonstrate that the United States, when it draws a red line, really means it. If we say, yes, we were going to be there for the Taiwanese, we should be there now. We should do it today. Not after they were attacked or overrun,” he said.

“Today is the day to start helping the Taiwanese prepare to defend themselves. Although we have waited too long to help the Ukrainians prepare, we should not wait too long to help the Taiwanese do so. [That will] make Xi Jinping think once, twice, thrice before he starts undermining the stability of the Taiwanese island.