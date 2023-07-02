Trump news – live: Tory billionaire fund walks away from former president





CNN airs tape of Trump appearing to show classified military documents

According to a new report, longtime conservative check writers from the Koch family are working to ensure Donald Trump does not win the 2024 Republican primary.

Americans for Prosperity Action, a network of political organizations created by Charles and David Koch, will spend money for the first time in its existence for the Republican presidential primary. He has already raised more than $70 million to fund races that officials hope will help the Republican Party overtake Mr Trump, according to The New York Times.

The group’s intent is said to be to prevent Mr. Trump, the undisputed Republican front-runner, from winning the 2024 primary. The Times reports that a senior network official, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group’s donors in a memo that it was time to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.

During the 2020 election cycle, the group spent nearly $500 million supporting Republican candidates and causes.

Although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only Republican with numbers competitive with Mr Trump, the organization has reportedly not decided who it will send on its mission to stop Mr Trump from taking on Joe Biden in 20224.

The network of political organizations established by brothers Charles and David Koch will continue to fund conservative causes until they support Donald Trump.

The Kochs Network, Americans for Prosperity Action, is reportedly funding candidates who will help the Republican Party steer itself away from Trump, a spokesperson told The New York Times.

The network has already raised more than $70 million.

This will be the first year the network has taken on a primary race, with the groups intent on preventing Mr. Trump, the undisputed Republican frontrunner, from winning the primary. The Times reports that a senior network official, Emily Seidel, wrote to the group's donors that it was time to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.

The High Court overturned decades of policies when it ruled this week that race-based admissions were unconstitutional, preventing universities from considering race as a factor in student applications.

Yes, he presents himself as a Democrat…

A wedding website designer can refuse to create work for people in the LGBT+ community if it conflicts with their religious beliefs, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

In a 6-3 decision, the court’s conservative majority ruled in favor of Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based website builder, who wanted to deny service to same-sex couples but couldn’t because it was a a violation of any public accommodation law.

As Donald Trump’s lawyers began preparing a federal indictment, the ex-president still hoped to recover documents and boxes seized at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.

Mr. Trump has labeled classified material from my boxes and documents and instructed his attorneys to retrieve the material, sources with direct knowledge of the case told Rolling Stone.

President Joe Biden may have summed up the thoughts of most foreign policy pundits when asked if he thought Mr Trump would have told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the failed coup attempt. by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last weekend.

Oh my God, I try not to think about it, Mr Biden said.

Oh my God, I try not to think about it, Mr Biden said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has been accused of breaking the law after the team shared an image on Twitter of the incumbent exiting a helicopter that records show belongs to the Department of Security Texas public.

Gustaf Kilander explains why this could be a problem.

Gustaf Kilander explains why this could be a problem.

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, even as many Republicans resent support for Ukraine, CNN first reported.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to reject affirmative action programs at US colleges and universities, calling it a great day for America.

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has seen his earnings soar this year thanks to a book deal.

He earned $1.25 million as an advance for memoirs he released earlier this year, according to an annual financial disclosure form, significantly boosting his net worth.

The book, The Courage to be Free, was published by HarperCollins in February and made the New York Times bestseller list the following month.

