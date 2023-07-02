People feel safe with PM Modi due to terrorist attacks under UPA: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that during the previous UPA government at the Center, Pakistan-based terrorists often crossed into Indian territory and launched attacks, while saying the people of the country now felt secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said this while addressing a function here to mark the 74th birth anniversary of the late Kurmi (a backward caste) leader Sonelal Patel, the father of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who was celebrated as “Jan Swabhiman Divas”.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Shah said: “There was the UPA government, the government of Sonia-Manmohan, when almost every day, terrorists were crossing into india from pakistan, detonating bombs, kill our jawans and go again.”

“After Modiji became Prime Minister, the audacity of Pakistan showed again when there were terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama. However, this time they had forgotten that the rule is not the one of ‘Maunibaba’ Manmohan Singh, (but) of Narendra Modi and that of the NDA,” he said.

Shah said within 10 days of the attacks the military received orders and surgical and airstrikes were carried out to kill the terrorists involved.

“Today, the whole country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels secure. Moreover, the pride of the country has increased in the world under the leadership of Modiji,” Shah said.