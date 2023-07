Donald Trump lures thousands to small South Carolina town for campaign rally

Addressing a roaring crowd on Saturday, Mr Trump said: There’s nowhere I’d rather kick off 4th of July weekend than here on Main St, with thousands of hardworking North Carolina patriots. South who believe in God, family and country.

It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered on the streets of downtown Pickens, a small town in conservative upstate South Carolina of about 3,400 people.

Law enforcement officials told some media that around 15,000 people had gathered as of 11 a.m., two hours before Mr Trump’s remarks.

The heavily Republican area is popular for party hopefuls as they aim to garner support in South Carolina’s first presidential primary.

In recent months, other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have all hosted events upstate, as well as the two South Carolinians in the race: former Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott.

But none drew a crowd like Mr Trump, whose appearance effectively shut down quintessential downtown South Pickens.

Unlike his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, which drew thousands to rallies in states across the country, Mr. Trump’s effort in 2024 has been markedly different.

Earlier this year, instead of addressing voters in a gymnasium or airplane hangar, Mr. Trump held his first campaign event in South Carolina inside the Statehouse in Columbia, deploying his team of state leadership at an invitation-only gathering in an ornate lobby between the House and Senate Chambers.

It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered on the streets of downtown Pickens for the rally (Chris Carlson/AP)

In other states, the former president has focused his efforts on smaller events, including a series of speeches to party organizations in the state, as he works to strengthen his standing with delegates. and local officials.

It was just Mr. Trump’s second major rally of the 2024 campaign. In March, he rallied in Waco, Texas, bashing prosecutors and then investigating him on secret money charges for which he has then been indicted and predicting his vindication.

A planned outdoor rally in Iowa in May was canceled due to tornado warnings.

Rallies are also expensive to organize, although Mr. Trump continued to bring in millions of dollars in fundraising, after the New York indictment and federal charges related to his withholding of classified documents after leaving the White House .

In a vast and growing Republican field, Mr Trump’s campaign has highlighted polls showing him with a considerable lead over his rivals, despite a much weaker campaign schedule than many of his rivals. .

He’s also given frequent media interviews and appeared at numerous multi-candidate events from the primary season so far, including last week’s Moms for Liberty rally in Philadelphia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk/news/national/23627566.donald-trump-draws-thousands-small-south-carolina-city-campaign-rally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos