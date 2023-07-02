Explained | The calm after the storm for Pakistan?





A boy walks past a paramilitary checkpoint, which was set on fire by Imran Khan’s supporters, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9. | Photo credit: REUTERS

The story so far: Over the past 15 months, Pakistan has faced a myriad of challenges, including clashes between the government and the opposition, disagreements between parliament and the judiciary, the instability in Punjab, clashes between the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the establishment (Pakistani military), economic collapse and the devastating impact of the 2022 floods. Even by Pakistani standards, the situation was tumultuous, with fears of a debt default and a military takeover looming on the horizon. However, some developments in June in the political, military and economic sectors suggest some semblance of normalcy returning to Pakistan.

What has been the legislative evolution?

In the last week of June, Parliament passed the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023, giving the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sole responsibility for deciding when to hold elections. From now on, it is the ECP which decides the date of the next elections, in place of the president as was the case before. In March 2023, the president, who was nominated by former Pakistani prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan, announced the date for the Punjab provincial assembly elections without consulting parliament. The Supreme Court supported this decision, which created a conflict between the Court and the Parliament, leading to political instability. The situation played into the hands of Mr. Khans.

However, the new legislation would inevitably lead to the ECP announcing election dates for the national and provincial assemblies at a later date in 2023. This aligns with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition. A delayed election would suit the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), something Mr Khan was totally opposed to.

The new legislation also means that self-exiled former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can return and contest the next election. One of the main reasons why the PTI insists on early elections and the PML-N refuses them is linked to this reason. Mr. Khan believed that the existing situation favored him in Punjab. But if Mr. Sharif is to return and the elections are delayed, then the Sharif would have an advantage in Punjab (and therefore also nationally). This now looks like an advantage for the PML-N.

What did the army do?

After the May 9 violence, where following Mr Khan’s arrest on corruption charges, protests by his supporters and party members quickly turned into out-of-control riots, the establishment came down hard on Mr Khan and the PTI. . The June 26 speech by the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (DG-ISPR), in which he called the May 9 incident a black chapter in Pakistan’s history, was part of the establishment’s counterattack , including taking action against those who failed to act on May 9.

Since the violence, the establishment has taken direct action in addition to covert pressure. The formation of military tribunals to punish the perpetrators of the May 9 incident was part of the story. The other part is the systematic covert targeting of the PTI; leaders who were part of the closed circuit of Imran Khan and his cabinet ended up being arrested several times in May, finally giving in to establishment pressure. From Parvez Khattak to Shireen Mazari, many leaders who were close to Mr. Khan and formed the backbone of the PTI have left the party. Jahangir Tareen, once a close associate of Mr Khan, even formed a new party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Thus, the establishment successfully constructed a new narrative that the perpetrators of the May 9 violence were Pakistan’s worst enemies.

Mr Khan is now isolated and the PTI is weak with a series of desertions. Pakistan is less likely to witness the confrontational politics Mr Khan has pursued over the past year. Many in Pakistan consider that the game is over for him, at least for the next elections.

Has the IMF agreed to help?

At the start of June, Pakistan faced economic collapse and the threat of default, high inflation and a foreign exchange reserve that could only be sustained for a few more months. Despite multiple review meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there was no sign of a deal. A previous IMF program under the Extended Financing Facility (EFF) was due to end on June 30.

Despite much political bravado and expectation of friendly countries helping Pakistan deal with the economic crisis, Pakistan had to return to the IMF with new estimates. On June 24, Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s finance minister, announced new measures that would raise new taxes and reduce government spending. The revised June estimates aimed to lower the original budget deficit target of 6.5% of the budget.

A series of high-level meetings (between the Pakistani Prime Minister and the Managing Director of the IMF) in June, and most importantly, the budget revisions imposed by IMF conditions resolved the differences. According to the IMF’s latest press release, the new $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) would provide a political anchor and framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead. This would mean that the IMF deal would open up other donor opportunities for Pakistan. Finally, Pakistan can breathe because the threat of an immediate default is now averted.

What about the Supreme Court?

In September 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will see Justice Qazi Faez Isa become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). He would replace current CJP Judge Umar Ata Bandial, whose tenure has been highly controversial over his suo motu cases, his actions against the current government and his rulings within the judiciary. The government was unhappy with him. With his retirement in September 2023, and Judge Isa being the new CJP, the current government should be able to breathe easier.

Is the crisis over for Pakistan?

Not yet. Politically, the fall of the PTI president could bring temporary relief to the ruling PDM. But the reasons for his downfall point to the larger political issues plaguing Pakistan. Political instability ended, not by a dialogue between political actors, but by the brutal reduction of a party, by an extra-political institution. This has been Pakistan’s problem for the past seven decades. PPP and PML-N are on the same page now; with Mr. Khan gone, will they stay?

On the economic front, Pakistan has succeeded in getting help from the IMF. But the bigger problems remain, such as the need for macro-economic reforms, the prevailing narrow tax base, etc. While Pakistan has been forced by the IMF to make adjustments, change must come from within. Pakistan has received temporary relief in economic and political aspects, but only the symptoms have been dealt with. The underlying causes remain unresolved.

D. Suba Chandran is Professor and Dean, School of Conflict and Security Studies, NIAS, Bengaluru

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/explained-the-calm-after-the-storm-for-pakistan/article67035198.ece

