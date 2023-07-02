President Joko Widodo is pleased that the level of public confidence has exceeded 70%





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivering a speech at Bhayangkara’s 77th Birthday or Anniversary at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK) Jakarta as Ceremony Inspector. Through his message, the Head of State said he was happy because currently the level of confidence of the population towards the police is higher than 70%. Read also: Riots in France multiply and rioters steal weapons from armories “I am happy that people’s confidence in the national police has increased from 60% to over 70%,” Jokowi said on the spot, Saturday (1/7/2023). According to President Jokowi, the people’s trust in the National Police will continue to be tested as this is an important issue for their personal development in the future. “Trust in the national police will always be tested, people’s satisfaction is important and it’s a good development, but it still needs to be improved,” Jokowi said. Jokowi hopes that with the growing age of the police, Bhayangkara’s corps can continue to improve and reform on all fronts. “The National Police must continue to improve, to reform in all its lines,” hoped President Jokowi. Also read: Riots in the city of Paris forced the French government to lead the elite anti-terrorist unit of the GIGN During this momentum, previously President Jokowi had also congratulated the National Police, which today celebrates its 77th anniversary. Jokowi hopes that at his current age, the Bhayangkara Corps can be stronger to maintain security in the country. “The presence of all ranks of the Indonesian National Police in every corner of the country has created security and peace in society,” the president said as quoted on his personal social media on Saturday (1/7/2023) . Photo of the Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolri), General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: screenshot from Polri TV video) Jokowi believes that when the national police are better prepared to maintain security, Indonesia can be further ahead in nation and state development in the future. “Preparing the nation’s Bhayangkara allows us to build and continue progress,” Jokowi said.

