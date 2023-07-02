Braverman grooming gang remarks cost him Baker support report





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails A row reportedly broke out between Suella Braverman and her former backer and Deputy Minister Steve Baker over her remarks about child sex abuse and grooming gangs. Allies of Mr Baker, once a backbench Brexiteer leader and now Minister for Northern Ireland, have told the Guardian he will not support the Home Secretary in a future leadership race due to his language about grooming gangs. Mr Baker, who declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency, had backed Ms Braverman when she stood to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader last summer. But it appears her comments earlier this year about grooming gangs and abuse cost Ms Braverman her support. The Home Secretary came under fire in April after she singled out British Pakistani men over concerns about grooming gangs. Ms Braverman, who alluded to high profile cases, including in Rotherham and Rochdale, involving groups of predominantly Pakistani men, pointed to the predominance of certain ethnic groups and I say British Pakistani men who hold values cultures that are totally at odds with British values, which view women in a demeaning and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and downright abhorrent approach to behaviour. His language has been chastised by some campaigners, while the NSPCC has pointed out that an excessive focus on race could create new blind spots. An ally of Mr Baker told the newspaper: If she had said that it was a problem mainly run by white men at home, but in some areas it was run by Pakistani men and covered up for political reasons, that would have been good. . But she has shamed innocent men. It’s not that she’s stupid but that she’s reckless. Previous research commissioned by the Home Office found that most group child sex offenders are men under 30 and the majority are white, while adding that there is no enough evidence to suggest grooming gang members are more likely to be Asian or black than other ethnicities. A Home Office spokesperson said: The Home Office has made it clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice. And she won’t shy away from speaking hard truths, especially when it comes to grooming young women and girls in British cities who have been abandoned by the authorities for decades. As the Home Secretary has said, the vast majority of British-Pakistanis are upstanding, law-abiding citizens, but independent reports have been unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities caused thousands of young girls to be abused under the noses of the councils. and police. That’s why we’ve announced a series of measures, including a new police task force and mandatory reporting, to ensure this horrific scandal never happens again and bring groom gang members to justice for the victims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/suella-braverman-steve-baker-brexiteer-the-guardian-home-secretary-b2368105.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos