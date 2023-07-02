Note! The largest nickel and copper plant in the world is in RI

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has launched a downstream mining program. This was applied in the construction of three giant factories, where these factories even became the largest production centers for nickel, copper foil and copper cathodes in the world.

Thanks to these three factories, the Indonesian dream of becoming the “king” of electric vehicle batteries is getting closer. Here are 3 factories that produce the main raw materials for electric vehicle batteries:

First of allIndonesia, through its downstream program, was able to produce nickel sulphate or the main feedstock for making cathode precursors for electric vehicle batteries.

Nickel sulfate production is owned by Harita Nickel through its business unit PT Halmahera Persada Lygend (PT HPL), which is a business subsidiary of PT Trimegah Bangun Persada Tbk (NCKL).

Recently, NCKL inaugurated the first nickel sulphate production operation in Indonesia and is also the largest in the world. The inauguration of the nickel sulphate production operation with a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per annum has been carried out at Harita Nickel’s operational area in Obi Island, South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province.

The nickel sulphate factory, located on Obi Island, is said to be the first factory in Indonesia to produce it and the largest in the world in terms of production capacity. The first export of 5,584 tonnes of nickel sulphate packaged in 290 containers was made on June 16, 2023.

Second, a copper plant or copper processing and refining facility (smelter) to become a copper cathode owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) in JIIPE Special Economic Zone (KEK), Gresik, East Java. In June 2023, the construction progress of the copper plant reached 70.6%.

The copper plant, expected to be the largest single-line smelter in the world, is expected to be able to process up to 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate per year. Later, the copper cathode product produced could reach 600,000 tons per year.

In addition to producing copper cathode products, this smelter will produce by-products, including anode sludge products, namely pure gold and silver up to 6,000 tonnes per year.

Other by-products include 1.5 million tons of sulfuric acid per year, 1.3 million tons of copper slag and 150,000 tons of gypsum per year.

Labor absorption in the new smelter is 150,000 workers, 98% of which are Indonesian workers with 50% local workers.

ThirdWithout fanfare, it turns out that a Chinese company, namely PT Hailiang Nova Material Indonesia, is building a copper sheet factory in JIIPE SEZ, Gresik, East Java.

The copper foil plant which is claimed to be the largest in Southeast Asia can be used as a collector (collector) of electric current at the negative pole (anode) of EV electric vehicle batteries. The plant produces electrodeposited copper foil for electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries.

This plant was built with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year which is divided into 2 phases and is expected to absorb a workforce of 1,920 people.

The process of laying the foundation stone, aka the inauguration of the copper sheet factory, was also observed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday (20/06/2023).

“Once again, I really appreciate the construction of this factory and hope that within 12 months this factory will be completed and able to produce,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said during a speech. at KEK Gresik, East Java on Tuesday (20/06/2023).

Jokowi explained that the plant’s position was very strategic as it was next to a copper smelter owned by PT Freeport Indonesia, so that it could directly absorb the cathode copper produced by Freeport.

“This means that PT Freeport Indonesia’s (smelter) production in this environment will be absorbed by finished or semi-finished products. Like lithium batteries or batteries for electric vehicles or electric cars,” Jokowi said.

