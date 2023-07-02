Biden to visit UK, NATO summit and Finland





Washington (AFP) US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe within a week for a visit to Britain, the NATO summit and talks in Finland with other Nordic leaders, the White House announced on Sunday.

Biden is expected to depart July 9 for Britain, then head to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for the NATO leaders’ meeting, followed by a one-day visit to Helsinki, the White House said in a statement. . The NATO summit comes as the Western military alliance seeks to admit Sweden, whose membership bid has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary, and Ukraine steps up its membership drive amid of the Russian invasion. Finland became a full member of the bloc earlier this year. Before heading to Europe, Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Stockholm’s NATO ambitions. Sweden applied to join the military alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Top diplomats from Turkey and Sweden will meet on Thursday, the day after Kristersson’s visit to the White House at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Turkey finally dropped its objections to Finland’s membership earlier in the year. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week denounced Stockholm for allowing a protest in which a man burned pages of the Koran, further clouding Sweden’s outlook. Western allies and Stockholm have insisted that Sweden has abided by the terms of an agreement to join the alliance struck with Ankara last year. The Ukrainian push towards NATO Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he wanted his country to receive an “invitation” at the Vilnius summit to join NATO once the war with Moscow is over. “We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become a full member of NATO after the war,” he told reporters in Kyiv alongside the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “This invitation to the alliance is the first step, very practical, it would be very important for us.” The stopover in London will offer the veteran Democrat a chance to meet King Charles III for the first time since the monarch’s coronation, as well as hold further talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a month after his visit to Washington. Biden will seek to “further strengthen the close relationship” with Britain, the White House said, adding that more details of the trip will be announced soon. AFP 2023

