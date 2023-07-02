PM Modi to be guest of honor on France’s National Day





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at France’s National Day celebrations this year.

July 14 of each year, July 14, is the national holiday of France. The day is marked by a special military parade on the Champs Elysées in Paris.

On May 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) made an announcement that French President Emmanuel Macron had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi. This visit promises to strengthen the India-France strategic partnership by setting ambitious goals in areas such as strategic collaboration, cultural exchanges, scientific advances, academic activities and economic cooperation. India and France share a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter. The next visit should see the launch of some joint initiatives responding to the main challenges of the times, such as biodiversity loss, climate change and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including within the framework of India’s presidency of the G20. India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year. A contingent of Indian Armed Forces will participate in the Bastille Day Parade alongside their French counterparts to mark this milestone. India has so far signed more than 35 strategic partnerships. But the strategic partnership that India signed with France in January 1998 was India’s first. A few months later, India carried out the nuclear tests of Pokhran II. India carried out its nuclear tests in a few months. Not only has France refrained from imposing sanctions, but President Chirac himself has sought to ensure India an honorable entry into the global nuclear framework. The visit of the Prime Minister can be useful for India in the context of the war in Ukraine, where Indian and European perceptions differ. Strengthening the strategic partnership with France can reassure other EU countries that despite occasional tactical differences, a friendly relationship with India continues to be a worthwhile investment. France’s leadership within the European Union risks being more decisive than ever. Since Brexit, France remains the only country in the European Union to be both a nuclear state and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. France hosts the fourth Indian diaspora in Europe, after the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany. Despite the difficulties of the moment, France has endeavored to attract Indian students and professionals. The two countries have entered into a bilateral agreement focusing on cooperation on migration and mobility, with the aim of facilitating circular migration that allows individuals to improve their skills abroad and then return to contribute to their country. of origin. Nevertheless, it is essential to focus on improving the scale of mutual trade and investment. Bilateral trade has hovered around USD 10-12 billion in recent years. India’s trade with countries like Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam exceeds in size its trade with France. It is up to India to explore ways and means of increasing its volume of trade with France, a formidable European economy valued at 3,000 billion dollars. The upcoming visit is set to be a milestone for the Indian Navy, with substantial deals on the horizon. There is a palpable sense of anticipation among the national and international defense and security sectors, speculating on the possible realization of long-standing government-to-government (G2G) defense contracts. This potential breakthrough represents a promising leap forward in bilateral relations and a testament to persistent negotiations. Negotiations included the acquisition of 26 Dassault Rafale-Maritime (M) fighters and at least three Scorpene-class conventional or SSK submarines. They are to complete six similar boats which were built under license by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai from 2006. The visit may also see India agree to France’s involvement in the Navy’s program to build six nuclear-powered attack submarines, or SSNs, via technology transfer. This project is underway at the secret shipbuilding center in Visakhapatnam. Secondly, another expected highlight of PM Modis’ visit is the potential anvil deal for MDL to undertake license construction of three more Scorpene-class submarines. The Indian Navys Project 75-India (P-75I) program, a local initiative to build six SSKs in partnership with a foreign OEM, has experienced several delays over the past 16 years. However, this potential deal signifies a reinvigoration of the program and promises to advance India’s defense ambitions. France has shown keen interest in partnerships with key Indian entities such as the Defense Research and Development Organization, Ministry of Atomic Energy, Navy and related organizations. Their collaboration would focus on the local construction of six SSNs, designed to augment and operationally support the fleet of four locally designed and built Arihant-class nuclear-powered missile submarines (SSBNs), each weighing 7,000 tons. These latest submarines were built by leveraging Russian know-how and technical support, underscoring the international collaboration that underpins India’s naval advancements. In early 2023, France offered to jointly develop SSNs with India by transferring technology based on its Barracuda-class SSNs. The first of them, INS Suffren, was commissioned into the French Navy in mid-2022. They are designed by Naval Group, which is also responsible for the development of Scorpène boats. The agreement could constitute compensation for Naval Design following the cancellation of a similar agreement with Australia. Australia 2021 has canceled a deal with Naval Design to supply the Royal Australian Navy with 12 Attack-class conventional diesel-electric submarines for more than $60 billion. A new agreement for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighters for the locally built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant could be announced during the visit. India has already bought 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. Air India recently announced an agreement to purchase 250 aircraft from French giant Airbus. Experts hope that like Prime Minister Modis’ successful US tour during which several historic defense purchases were confirmed by the Pentagon, his visit to Paris could boost the long-delayed modernization and operational capabilities of the Indian Army via the G2G route. The planned visit of Prime Minister Modis to France forms the cornerstone of their strategic partnership. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their alliance, he promises to strengthen ties in various sectors, from strategic collaborations and cultural exchanges to economic cooperation. This visit is expected to inaugurate important defense contracts and amplify exchanges, creating a transformative roadmap for the bilateral relationship. This journey signifies a shared commitment to addressing global challenges and strengthening multilateralism, marking a new era of shared growth and prosperity.

