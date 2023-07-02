Five key takeaways from Trump’s rally in South Carolina





Former President Donald Trump has said “all bets are off” in his battle with the Department of Justice (DOJ), pledging to launch investigations against federal prosecutors as well as leading political opponent Joe Biden. during a speech Saturday at a campaign rally in Pickens. , Caroline from the south.

The former president’s comments came amid his first major campaign rally since his federal indictment last month on charges stemming from his alleged removal of classified White House documents and transferring them to Mar-a- Lago, his Florida vacation home, after leaving office in January 2021. The federal charges, which he claimed were baseless and to which he pleaded not guilty, amounted to efforts by the Biden administration to interfere with his 2024 candidacy, Trump said, in retaliation for allegations of rampant voter fraud. he had raised baselessly throughout previous presidential campaigns.

Trump warns ‘all bets are off’ after federal indictment

“They rigged the 2020 election,” he said on Saturday. “But we’re not going to let them rig the 2024 election.”

If elected president, Trump has said he plans to undertake a retaliatory campaign, including launching investigations into district attorneys and progressive prosecutors who he says are soft on crime and the appointment of prosecutors. a special prosecutor tasked solely with prosecuting Biden and his family over allegations of an alleged influence peddling scheme.

“When they charged me for nothing, I said all bets were off,” he told a cheering crowd of nearly 10,000 at his rally.

Here are some other takeaways from Saturday’s event.

Trump is still very focused on his indictments

While much of the content of Trump’s nearly 80-minute speech on Saturday was derived from his stump speech — tougher immigration laws, a country in decline, banning transgender athletes from playing women’s sports — Saturday’s remarks showed the former president was still intensely focused on a series of criminal charges against him stemming from actions taken late in his presidency.

In addition to an indictment currently on hold in New York on fraud charges, to which Trump also pleaded not guilty earlier this year, he has also touted his innocence in the Mar- a-Lago Saturday.

The former president revived previous claims that his possession of the classified documents was protected by laws under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978, which he claimed lawyers for former president Bill Clinton had relied on it in a 2012 lawsuit pursuing sensitive phone call recordings. were discovered in his sock drawer. Legal experts, however, have previously disputed Trump’s interpretation of the case, saying it bears no resemblance to the current charges against him.

While Clinton kept tapes that he later used to write his autobiography in his sock drawer at the White House, none of them were considered classified or top secret.

Meanwhile, Trump also hinted at looming charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over alleged attempts to coerce Georgia election officials into swinging his 2020 defeat there in his favor, criticizing Atlanta as “more dangerous than Chicago” before defending the legitimacy of his phone calls. as “perfect”. He also claimed that the phone calls could not be used against him due to a Florida law requiring consent from both parties to record phone calls.

“They let ’em get away with murder [in Georgia]but the only one they’re after is Trump,” he said.

A plan to prevent Russia from committing a nuclear holocaust

The former president has regularly come under fire from his opponents for apparently being too deferential to Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was in the Oval Office.

But while he’s been less critical of Putin than his opponents during the election campaign amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump has also leaned into the rhetoric of working to broker an immediate peace deal. between the two countries, even as Ukraine refused to accept any terms ceding the disputed territory to the Russians.

Anything short, he suggested, could lead to Russia potentially using the kinds of weapons “no one likes to think about”. The Russian leader has repeatedly stressed that he is ready to use nuclear weapons in the defense of his country as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to rage for more than a year.

Biden, Trump said on Saturday, was “driving us to the brink of World War III.”

Tariffs and tax reductions

In one of his rare attacks on his main GOP opponents on Saturday, Trump slammed his closest Republican competitor in Ron DeSantis, saying the Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful oppose the high tariffs he imposed on countries like China during his presidency.

He also called for additional tax cuts on top of those he imposed during his administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which researchers found benefited businesses more. individuals than to the working class. However, these tax provisions are due to expire in 2025.

In his most popular claim of the day, Trump also denounced efforts to cut spending on programs like Social Security and Medicare, while saying candidates like DeSantis support raising the age. retirement at age 70. The DeSantis camp disputed these claims as “misleading”. Florida governor supported raising ‘full retirement age’ under Paul Ryan’s 2012 Social Security proposal, which is different from minimum retirement age, which Trump claims .

“I support you,” the former president told the crowd.

High praise for packing the Supreme Court – a few words on abortion

Trump’s remarks also came after a series of recent Supreme Court rulings overturned a number of longstanding legal precedents around the country regarding affirmative action, LGBTQ+ discrimination laws and executive power. to cancel student loan debt.

While he applauded those rulings in the wake of a conservative majority he helped build when he was president — the reversal of longstanding abortion protections under Roe v. Wade from the 1973 Court was left without elaboration – a glaring omission. Meanwhile, other candidates in the 2024 presidential race, particularly former Vice President Mike Pence, have recently called for a minimum 15-week federal ban on the medical procedure.

