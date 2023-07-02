Joko Widodo seeks partnership between Indonesia and Australia to produce EV batteries





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at last year’s G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Credit: PA I believe [the relationship] is getting stronger, Widodo said. Australia is one of Indonesia’s major trading partners, trade in 2022 reached $13.3 billion [two-way trade was $18.35 billion in 2021-22]an increase of 70% compared to 2019. Investments in 2022 reached $524 million, an increase of 50% compared to 2019. However, there is always room for improvement. Four years after the signing of a free trade agreement between Australia and Indonesia, economic ties have intensified. But despite Indonesia’s proximity and strategic importance, it was still only Australia’s 14th largest trading partner in 2021-22 and outside the top 20 as a destination for Australian foreign direct investment. The Indonesian leader reported simplify travel for Indonesians to Australia and expand regional security cooperationas priorities in view of his meeting with Albanese. As he heads to Australia, Widodo, who is in his last full year in office after nearly a decade as president, said he would also like to persuade Australia’s pension funds, which hold the total 3.5 trillion dollars, to invest in Indonesia. Loading Another topic on the agenda when he sits down with Albanese would be to encourage investment in Indonesia’s ambitious new investment project. The president said there had been growing private sector interest in relocating the capital from Jakarta to a new sustainable and smart city planned for East Kalimantan province called Nusantara, pointing to dozens of investors from Japan, from South Korea and Singapore and nationally in Indonesia but none yet from Australia. Despite suggestions that the $51 billion megaproject could lose momentum under Indonesia’s next president, who will be chosen in an election in February and succeed Widodo in October 2024, he said the change in ownership will would go on forever, assured that it would be enshrined in law in a bill passed last year by 93 percent of members of the country’s House of Representatives. This will continue, Widodo said. The key is [support] from the private sector. If this big project [has] a good image, the private sector will come. Otherwise, there is no investment in Nusantara. So the first important thing is not who will be the next president. An electric vehicle is charged at a dealership in Jakarta. Indonesia wants to be a major player in the electric vehicle ecosystem. Credit: Bloomberg The influential Indonesian Chamber of Commerce announced a memorandum of understanding with the Western Australian government in February to explore partnership opportunities with critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries. This week’s visit is likely Widodos’ last visit to Australia as president for purely bilateral reasons, although he is expected to be among the leaders in Melbourne next March for the special ASEAN- Australia, which will mark 50 years since Australia became the first regional bloc. dialogue partner. Albanese and his government have been eager to impress upon Indonesia and other neighbors their prioritization of the region since overthrowing the Coalition in May 2021. He flew to Jakarta last year just two weeks after his election victory and has traveled to Singapore and Vietnam since then. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has visited all 11 Southeast Asian countries except crisis-ridden Myanmar over the past year. The government has also appointed former Macquarie Group chief Nicholas Moore as the new special envoy for South East Asia to try to deepen Australia’s economic engagement.

