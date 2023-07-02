Trump attacks Biden and federal law enforcement at 4th of July event





Former President Donald J. Trump drew a crowd of thousands to a quiet Independence Day event from towns in South Carolina on Saturday, where he attacked the integrity of key US institutions and painted a dark portrait of the country before a party intended to celebrate its foundations.

Speaking for nearly 90 minutes on Main Street in Pickens, South Carolina, with at least 20 American flags behind his back, Mr Trump often avoided the rhetorical flags and calls for unity that have long been so central than hot dogs for Independence Day. baseball and fireworks.

Instead, the twice impeached and twice indicted former president railed against Democrats and Liberals, who he said were threatening to rewrite Americas past and erase its future. He skewered federal law enforcement, which he accused without evidence of rampant corruption. And he attacked President Biden, listing what he saw as his character flaws and accusing him of taking bribes from foreign countries.

We want to have respect for our country and for the office of the presidency, Mr. Trump said. But we really have no interest in people who are sick.

Mr. Trump’s comments were widely familiar. But the event highlighted the grip he has on his staunchest supporters, a challenge for his Republican rivals as they seek their party’s presidential nomination far behind Mr Trump in the polls.

Despite stifling humidity and heat, thousands of people filled the streets of Pickens, a town of about 3,000 people in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, at dawn.

Pam Nichols, who described herself as an insurgent, said she flew in from Mundelein, Illinois, to proudly support Mr Trump in person. She had last done so in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, she said, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. She did not speak in detail about her actions that day.

I was told to lay low afterwards, Ms Nichols said, adding that she had watched a number of Mr Trump’s speeches online since. But I felt like it was time to get out now. I’m tired of laying low.

The event at Pickens was just Mr Trump’s second large-scale rally since he launched his campaign in November. While such rallies have been a feature of his last two campaigns, he has so far largely taken center stage at events organized by other groups.

Bryan Owens, chief marketing officer for Pickens, said a representative from the Trump campaign reached out two weeks ago asking to come to town for the Independence Day celebration.

South Carolina, an early candidate state, was a key victory for Mr Trump in the 2016 primaries as he sought to unite the Republican Party behind him. In 2020, he won the state hands down, drawing overwhelming support in that region, a 10-county conservative strip in the northwest corner known as the Upstate.

Mr. Owens said the city’s decision was easy. Although he does not personally support Mr. Trump in 2024, he said, the opportunity to bring a former president to Pickens was too good to pass up.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Pickens, Mr. Owens continued, gesturing behind him to a crowd that filled the streets and stretched for several city blocks. And people who aren’t familiar with small towns will have that experience.

Pickens’ Independence Day festivities began with a 5,000 mile run to raise money to repair water fountains on a local nature trail. American flags lined the streets and signs encouraged visitors to shop locally, even as businesses on Main Street were closed due to Secret Service measures.

With parking near the rally site being limited, residents charged up to $100 in cash, many were quick to make it clear to let visitors leave cars in their driveways or on their lawns. For another $20, a golf cart can ferry you from your car to the rally entrance, outside a McDonalds at the end of Main Street.

Red, white and blue were the wardrobe colors of the time, from hats to boots. Tammy Milligan, of Myrtle Beach, SC, arrived wearing a Wonder Woman costume, which she said she started wearing around the time of Mr Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Even as she wholeheartedly supported Mr. Trump and called him a patriot, she acknowledged that much of the country felt differently about what she defined as an American ideal.

Well, everyone has the right to think whatever they want to think, Ms Milligan said. It is our country.

Mr. Trump was not so generous. He dwelt on the federal indictment that accused him of illegally keeping national security documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. And while he denounced the lawsuit as a blatant and politically motivated step, he vowed, as he has before, that he would return the favor if elected.

Sketching a bleak vision of America, Mr. Trump called his political opponents sick and degenerate who ran our country to the ground.

