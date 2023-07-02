Politics
Iran-Russia-China: Tehran believes it is moving towards a triple alliance
Iran officially joins the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a major regional group that includes China and Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Iran would soon be officially admitted to the group.
Meanwhile, Iranian Ali Akbar Velayati, a close adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said in an interview that Iran-Saudi relations are very important. He urged countries in the region to “unite against the Zionists”, according to pro-Iran outlet Fars News.
“The strategic relations between Iran, China and Russia are gradually taking shape,” Velayati said. “Stating that Iran’s relations with Russia are strategic, the Iranian official added that differences on some issues do not negatively impact them,” Mehr News in Iran said. Recent talks with this Iranian personality are a good illustration of Iran’s current strategic thinking. Iran is supposed to join the SCO on July 4. Iran also wants to join the BRICS grouping, alongside
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This matters because the more Iran joins these regional groups, the more it can work against Israel in forums where Israel may not be present. While the US administration promotes regional “integration”, it is clear that Iran is thinking about a different type of integration.
It is therefore important to note that Tehran’s comments come as the United States also announced that the US State Department had selected Dan Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel, to work in the office of Near Eastern Affairs. of the State Department towards “regional integration”.
The United States wants to strengthen the Abraham Accords and the Negev Forum. However, it is clear that Iran is trying to mess this up and other issues are also creating tension in the region.
Velayati now believes there are key ties between Iran and Russia that are growing. These are strategic relationships, he says.
“We have seen that the two countries have greatly developed their cooperation… What is certain is that a kind of strategic tripartite relationship between Iran, Russia and China is gradually being formed, which is unprecedented in the foreign policy of the three countries. The adherence of the three countries to the Shanghai Pact has become very decisive and influential in the strategic balance and correlations.
He also highlighted recent joint military exercises the countries have embarked on. He called it a challenge for the Aukus group, which unites Australia, the UK and the US.
“This new arrangement of the forces of the two parties, on the one hand, the United States, England and Australia, and on the other hand, Iran, Russia and China, determines the future of the Defense Balance in Asia and the Pacific.
A triumvirate of nations
What happens afterwards? The adviser suggests that Iran, Russia and China work on strategic issues and that this will allow Iran to circumvent the sanctions. “Furthermore, America’s hostile policies against Iran and Russia have prompted the two countries to expand their cooperation in various political, military and economic fields.”
Iran believes that Russia will now rely on Iran to challenge NATO. “Russia views the combined US-NATO war on Iran and the weakening of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a threat to its security and national interests.”
Thus, Iran provides Russia with drones to target Ukraine. He didn’t mention that, but that’s the clear implication behind his statements. Velayati referred to Qasem Soleimani, the Quds Force commander who was killed by the US in 2020, as one of the key figures in Iran-Russia relations.
Indeed, it is believed that Soleimani was responsible for encouraging Russia to intervene in Syria. After the first Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and the Syrian intervention in 2015, Russia probably thought that the United States and the West would not support Ukraine in 2022 when the invasion began on a larger scale. . Russia got it wrong, but Iran has now taken advantage of it and is becoming a necessary ally for Russia.
The Iranian official also welcomed renewed ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia and presented them as a way for Iran to challenge Israel. Clearly, Iran thinks it is making important diplomatic inroads in the region.
