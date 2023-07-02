Why so many people are fed up with experts and how they can regain trust

Cara Red, Lecturer in Organizational Studies at Cardiff Business School, Cardiff University

When high-ranking politician Michael Gove announced in 2016 that the public had had enough of the expertsas the Brexit vote approached, he highlighted a growing tendency to question the authority and power of experts.

Just last month, Home Secretary Suella Braverman took the stage at the National Conservatism Conference to protest againstexperts and elites. Such comments are part ofa larger modelwhere the experts and their authority have faced significant challenges and threats from various economic, political, social and cultural sources.

An expert is conceptualized as a person possessing credentialed knowledge, who then operates with a high degree of independence through that knowledge and skill. Their power and influence have traditionally played an important role in society, but this authority is increasingly being questioned in many ways.

At the start of the pandemic, there was potential for restoring trust in the authority of experts.The politiciansAndInternational organizationsspoke about the importance of using expertise as the most viable route to navigating the COVID crisis. The public toowanted more communicationof scientific experts.

Even leaders likedonald trumpAndBoris Johnsonwho had previously questioned the credibility of experts, appeared alongside medical professionals at press conferences to reassure the public.

But as the pandemic progressed, the authority of experts diminished with some notable exceptions such asNew Zealand, South Korea and Senegalwho have maintained their reliance on expertise to guide their decision-making processes.

my new bookco-written withMichael Reedidentifies three main explanations for this decline which we call delegitimization, demystification and decomposition.

Delegitimization

The authority of experts notably diminishes when the institutions and societal structures that have traditionally supported them, such as governments, the media and corporations, are themselves criticized, especially by populist political movements.

Technological advancements such as social media have accelerated this trend. Social media democratizes communication and provides global platforms for those who want to challenge established societal structures and institutions.

This in turn may lead these organizations to turn to their expert advisors, in addition to populist groups using alternative platforms to directly voice their skepticism of experts.

There have been examples of this trend during the pandemic. Numbers such asAssetthen Brazilian PresidentJair Bolsonaroopenly challenged and dismissed experts. Trump’s stance changed as COVID was not resolved quickly.

The spread of disinformation and misinformation online has amplified the decline in the authority of experts. This led to the emergence of culture wars centered on the fight against viruses, including the wearing of masks.

Demystification

When people learn more about the experts, who they are, what they do, and who they serve, their power can diminish further. Individual experts are increasingly scrutinized and criticized as they become more closely associated with institutions such as government, corporations and banks. As a result, the lines are increasingly blurred between independent experts and organizational agendas.

The British government has used the country’s leading medical experts such asChris WhittyAndPatrick Vallanceto support his political rhetoric during the pandemic. They stood alongside the prime minister at press conferences, but were often the scapegoats for more government decisions.politically motivatedthan on medical expertise.

Testimony to COVID Inquiry, Whittywarnedthat threats against independent experts could undermine disaster responses in the future:

We should be very firm in saying that the company very much appreciates the work of these people [experts and scientists]who devote considerable time to it. We, the society, must ensure that scientists know that their service is valued.

Decomposition

Finally, the authority of experts is also declining because there are nowmore professions claiming expert status, including management professions such as human resource management, marketing and project management. While this may democratize expertise, it may also challenge the primacy of traditional credentialed sectors such as law, medicine and accounting.

The pandemic has highlighted the fragmentation of expert professions. Many different groups have been involved in the fight against the crisis, with multiple ideas being debated in public. This has led people to question the authority of experts, as they have seen different experts give contrasting advice on issues such as mask use, herd immunity and vaccine effectiveness.

Rethinking how experts interact

So how can experts maintain their authority and power in a world where people are increasingly skeptical of them? We argue that the authority and power of expertise can be maintained by rethinking the way experts interact with governments and the public.

Traditionally, experts have had autonomy to control their work, but this has led to a lack of trust. In the future, experts will need to be more transparent and accountable to the public.

Instead of the traditional top-down view of expertise authority, one can imagine a more reflexive, dynamic and contested form of expertise power, open to other norms. This would expand decision-making processes to wider audiences and involve ongoing public dialogue between experts and non-experts.

At the same time, experts will need to work more closely with governments and other bodies to ensure that their expertise is taken into account.

None of this will be easy. This requires experts to engage with a wider range of people, some of whom may have had little interest before. This may involve persuading others of their expertise, rather than assuming it for granted. And the power dynamic between experts and other people can change, which means there is greater potential for experts to be co-opted into other programs.

Ultimately, one wonders if we really have had enough of the experts. But the way these experts assert their power and convince others of their authority needs an overhaul.

This article was first published on The conversation