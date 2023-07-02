‘Thanks to PM Modi’: Sharad Pawar reacts to nephew Ajit’s mutiny, says rebels are not his enemies

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that his nephew Ajit Pawars’ decision to jump ship and be sworn in as deputy chief minister of the Shiv Sena-led BJP-led government of Maharashtra has not was not a big thing” and that he would address the matter at a public meeting on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the veteran leader said two days ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement on the NCP. He mentioned two things in his statement: that the NCP is a finished party and he referred to the irrigation complaint and the corruption allegations. »

I am happy that some of my colleagues took the oath. Since entering the NDA government, it is clear that all charges have been cleared. I am grateful to him,” he added.

Ajit Pawar was previously sworn in as deputy chief minister of Eknath Shinde’s government, while eight others, including Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, were appointed ministers.

The NCP leader called the rebellion within his party a robbery. “It’s not googly, it’s stealing. It’s not a small thing,” he said.

I had called a meeting of all leaders on July 6 where an important issue was to be discussed and changes were to be made within the party, but before that meeting some leaders took a different position,” Pawar said.

He said the leadership crisis in the NCP was not a new thing “because he had faced a similar situation within the party in the 1980s. The party I led in 1980 had 58 MPs, plus later all left and there were only 6 MPs left, but I reinforced the numbers and those who left me got lost in their constituencies,” he said.

The NCP leader said that although he had not received a single call from Ajit, “the party members who rebelled are not my personal enemies”.

He further promised to strengthen the party and said he would take action against some leaders. MPs and all senior leaders will meet to decide on any action against the rebel leaders. As president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow through on their responsibilities. Therefore, I must take action against them,” he said.

Discontinued Guidelines from NCPs Patel and Tatkare

He said Patel and Tatkare for abandoning “guidelines and taking a wrong course”. I am not angry with anyone except Praful Patel and Tatkare. I had appointed them general secretaries but they abandoned the orientations of the party president and took the wrong path. They have no right to remain in this post,” the NCP leader said. Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi was sworn in as minister earlier in the day, has been appointed National Secretary General of the NCP.

Pawar hinted at action against the rebels. Those who violated the party line and took an oath, a decision must be made against them,” he said.

He also said he would travel as much as possible within the state and the country and build relationships with people.”

Expressing his confidence, Sharad Pawar said that I don’t mind people leaving, but I am worried about their future.”

As Maharashtra Assembly Opposition Leader steps down due to his new role in Shinde Cabinet, Sharad Pawar said he will discuss the matter with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader ), Uddhav Thackery. It is the speaker’s right to decide the Leader of the Opposition. Over the next two or three days we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the ordinary people, they elected us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar claimed control of the NCP, calling his faction a “true” party and said he had decided to be part of the government of Eknath Shinde for the development of the country, and praised the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

He rejected the split within the Nationalist Congress Party and said they would contest all future elections on the CPN name and symbol.

The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. It is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership,” he said in defense of his decision to share power with the BJP.

We will fight with them for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly (BJP) elections and that is why we have taken this decision,” he added.

Without naming Ajit, Sharad Pawar criticized rebel leaders who praised Prime Minister Modis’ leadership, saying he could not understand what had changed in the past four years since the 2019 assembly elections. Four years ago, when we were facing elections, our target was Modi, and we were Modis’ target. Now, after opposing (him) for four years, what suddenly happened today? The real thing is they wanted to go because they needed the energy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar further said that the Maharashtra cabinet will soon be expanded and the portfolios will be announced in a few days.

Congress leadership calls on Sharad Pawar, extends support

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairwoman Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar about the situation and his continued support.

Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal said, “BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The government of Maharashtra is a product of corruption and sin. The people have very well identified the traitorous, corrupt and compromised rulers of Maharashtra and each of them will receive their life lessons in the upcoming elections. On June 29, PM Modi spoke about corruption. It looks like he turned on the

Washing machine

and these leaders are now perfectly clean after this swearing-in ceremony.