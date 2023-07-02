Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina town ahead of July 4





July 02, 2023 09:08 | Updated 10:21 AM IST – PICKENS, SC

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, SC | Photo credit: AP

Former US President Donald Trump marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns on Saturday, addressing thousands of people gathered in the streets of a small town in South Carolina on a flamboyant day before the July 4 holiday.

There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off 4th of July weekend than here on Main St., with thousands of hardworking South Carolina patriots who believe in God, family and country, Trump told a roaring crowd standing on the asphalt as temperatures soared into the 90s.

It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered on the streets of downtown Pickens, a small town in conservative upstate South Carolina of about 3,400 people. Law enforcement officials told some media that about 15,000 people had gathered as of 11 a.m., two hours before Trump’s remarks.

The heavily Republican region is popular for GOP hopefuls as they aim to garner support in South Carolina’s first presidential primary. In recent months, other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have all hosted events upstate, as well as the two South Carolinians in the running: former Governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

But none drew a crowd like Trump, whose appearance effectively shut down quintessential downtown South Pickens.

Unlike his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, which drew thousands to rallies in states across the country, Trump’s effort in 2024 has been markedly different. Earlier this year, instead of addressing voters in a gymnasium or airplane hangar, Trump held his first South Carolina campaign event inside the Statehouse in Columbia, deploying his leadership team from the state at an invitation-only gathering in an ornate lobby between the House and Senate. bedrooms.

In other states, the former president has focused his efforts on smaller events, including a series of speeches to party organizations in the state, as he works to strengthen his standing with delegates. and local officials.

It was only Trump’s second major rally of the 2024 campaign. In March, he rallied in Waco, Texas, bashing prosecutors and then investigating him on secret money charges for which he was later slapped. charged and predicting his vindication. A planned outdoor rally in Iowa in May was canceled due to tornado warnings.

Rallies are also expensive to organize, although Trump continued to bring in millions of dollars in fundraising after New York’s indictment and federal charges related to his withholding of classified documents after leaving the White House. Last month, senior Trump aide Chris LaCivita told the conservative Ruthless podcast that rallies cost half a million dollars per person.

Trump’s campaign has also relied on unannounced stops at restaurants like a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant on Friday or Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in Miami in a bid to show his strong appeal among supporters despite multiple legal challenges.

In a broad area of ​​the GOP that has been steadily growing, Trump’s campaign has highlighted polls showing him with a sizable lead over his rivals, despite a much weaker campaign schedule than many of his rivals. He’s also given frequent media interviews and appeared at numerous multi-candidate events from the primary season so far, including last week’s Moms for Liberty rally in Philadelphia.

Still, the chance to see the former president in person drew thousands from across the Southeast for Saturday’s rally, with attendees starting to line up the night before and coming from as far away as Florida. Greg Pressley and his wife, Robin, said they drove more than three hours from their home in East Tennessee to see the candidate they’ve backed since his first run in 2016.

Donald Trump is the best president in history, says Greg Pressley. I love his politics. I like the man. I’m here to help get him back to where he belongs, to begin with.

Spartanburg’s Shelley Fox, who has said she has supported Trump since entering the 2016 race, said she doesn’t even find it necessary to think of any other candidates for next year’s election.

I would write to her, she said, when asked what she would do if she was forced to consider another hope. No question of me writing to him.

