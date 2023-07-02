Dutch King Apologizes For Monarchy’s Role In ‘Inhumane’ Colonial Slave Trade

Clave, Monument for Slavery, by Alex da Silva, is seen in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (File photo)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has apologized for his country’s role in the colonial slave trade.

Of all the ways a person can be deprived of their freedom, slavery is surely the most painful. The most degrading. Most inhumane, the monarch said on Slavery Remembrance Day, which takes place in the Netherlands on July 1 to mark the abolition of the practice in Suriname and the former Dutch Caribbean.

Today, as your king and as a member of the government, I myself apologize. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul, he says.

The apology comes amid a national toll on the brutal history of Dutch imperialism, the legacy of which still resonates in contemporary society.

The Dutch colonial empire stretched from Suriname in South America to South Africa and Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

The government has acknowledged that for over 300 years Dutch slave traders kidnapped and shipped hundreds of thousands of adults and children from Africa to work on plantations as slaves. Some 75,000 did not survive the journey to the colonies, where indigenous peoples were also enslaved there.

Slavery was officially abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean islands in 1863, but it did not come to a virtual end until 10 years later.

Ahmed Ibrahim/AP Dutch King Willem-Alexander, left, shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in West Java, Indonesia, March 10, 2020. (File photo)

Willem-Alexander, 56, also acknowledged the role his ancestors from the House of Orange-Nassau played in the history of slavery, saying they did nothing to stop crimes against the humanity.

The royal apology was hailed as historic by Sylvana Simons, a leftist Surinamese-born lawmaker. The tide is turning, she said on Twitter.

The king’s apology follows other steps taken by the Netherlands, which many activists and scholars have criticized for not doing enough to address historical injustices and tackle institutional racism. The country has around 17.5 million inhabitants, of whom around a quarter are immigrants or children of immigrants.

In December, Willem-Alexander commissioned a three-year study on the role of the monarchy in Dutch colonial history, to be carried out by historians and a rights expert.

Pierre Dejong Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, apologized on behalf of his government for the historic role of the Netherlands in slavery and the slave trade on December 19, 2022. (File photo)

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also apologized on behalf of the government to those enslaved in the past and their descendants. The Netherlands recently awarded a $218 million grant to raise cultural awareness of the institution of slavery.

On Saturday, Willem-Alexander noted that some Dutch citizens believe an apology in 2023 for wrongs committed more than a century ago goes too far.

In a 2019 YouGov survey of European and Japanese attitudes towards their imperial history, half of respondents in the Netherlands, more than any other country, said their former empire was more a source of pride what a shame.

The debate over whether to excuse imperialism and slavery has also been thorny in other European countries. In 2020, King Philippe of Belgium expressed his deepest regrets for the country’s bloody colonization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but refrained from apologizing.

Last year, Britain’s King Charles III expressed his personal grief over slavery. He was also called upon to apologize for British imperialism ahead of his coronation in May.

Some lawmakers have also pushed for London to pay reparations for slavery, although British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected such calls.

A true record of colonial crimes, including slavery and other forms of exploitation, requires reparations that serve as a form of accountability and acknowledge the impacts of colonialism today, Human Rights Watch said in December.