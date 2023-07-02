Politics
Dutch King Apologizes For Monarchy’s Role In ‘Inhumane’ Colonial Slave Trade
Peter Dejong/AP
Clave, Monument for Slavery, by Alex da Silva, is seen in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (File photo)
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has apologized for his country’s role in the colonial slave trade.
Of all the ways a person can be deprived of their freedom, slavery is surely the most painful. The most degrading. Most inhumane, the monarch said on Slavery Remembrance Day, which takes place in the Netherlands on July 1 to mark the abolition of the practice in Suriname and the former Dutch Caribbean.
Today, as your king and as a member of the government, I myself apologize. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul, he says.
The apology comes amid a national toll on the brutal history of Dutch imperialism, the legacy of which still resonates in contemporary society.
LEARN MORE:
* Buckingham Palace ‘stole’ Ethiopian prince’s remains – and refuses to return them
* The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
* Leader of small Caribbean nation says King Charles as head of state is ‘nonsense’
* UK High Commissioner Phil Goff offends Mori King with coronation comments, karakia forgotten
The Dutch colonial empire stretched from Suriname in South America to South Africa and Indonesia in Southeast Asia.
The government has acknowledged that for over 300 years Dutch slave traders kidnapped and shipped hundreds of thousands of adults and children from Africa to work on plantations as slaves. Some 75,000 did not survive the journey to the colonies, where indigenous peoples were also enslaved there.
Slavery was officially abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean islands in 1863, but it did not come to a virtual end until 10 years later.
Willem-Alexander, 56, also acknowledged the role his ancestors from the House of Orange-Nassau played in the history of slavery, saying they did nothing to stop crimes against the humanity.
The royal apology was hailed as historic by Sylvana Simons, a leftist Surinamese-born lawmaker. The tide is turning, she said on Twitter.
The king’s apology follows other steps taken by the Netherlands, which many activists and scholars have criticized for not doing enough to address historical injustices and tackle institutional racism. The country has around 17.5 million inhabitants, of whom around a quarter are immigrants or children of immigrants.
In December, Willem-Alexander commissioned a three-year study on the role of the monarchy in Dutch colonial history, to be carried out by historians and a rights expert.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte also apologized on behalf of the government to those enslaved in the past and their descendants. The Netherlands recently awarded a $218 million grant to raise cultural awareness of the institution of slavery.
On Saturday, Willem-Alexander noted that some Dutch citizens believe an apology in 2023 for wrongs committed more than a century ago goes too far.
In a 2019 YouGov survey of European and Japanese attitudes towards their imperial history, half of respondents in the Netherlands, more than any other country, said their former empire was more a source of pride what a shame.
The debate over whether to excuse imperialism and slavery has also been thorny in other European countries. In 2020, King Philippe of Belgium expressed his deepest regrets for the country’s bloody colonization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but refrained from apologizing.
Author Genelle Aldred says the Royal Family is still stuck in a time capsule of colonialism and Meghan Markles’ entry into the family came as a surprise to everyone. Ms. Aldred says the l…
Last year, Britain’s King Charles III expressed his personal grief over slavery. He was also called upon to apologize for British imperialism ahead of his coronation in May.
Some lawmakers have also pushed for London to pay reparations for slavery, although British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected such calls.
A true record of colonial crimes, including slavery and other forms of exploitation, requires reparations that serve as a form of accountability and acknowledge the impacts of colonialism today, Human Rights Watch said in December.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/europe/300919415/dutch-king-apologises-for-monarchys-role-in-inhuman-colonial-slave-trade
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Evolution and Future of the US-China Relationship
- Dutch King Apologizes For Monarchy’s Role In ‘Inhumane’ Colonial Slave Trade
- Mel Gibson is happy to have ‘beaten’ 93-year-old Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood
- Stanley Tucci says straight actors should be able to play gay roles on Desert Island Discs
- EXAMPLE | FC Cincinnati 2 ready for rematch with Orlando City B at Scudamore Field
- Gigi Hadid shares behind-the-scenes photos from Paris Fashion Week
- Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina town ahead of July 4
- PTI rift widens as Parvez Khattak’s allegations against Imran are ‘dismissed’ – Pakistan
- Salman Khan Trolled For Wearing Shorts While Filming Song ‘Mashallah’ With Katrina Kaif In Ek Tha Tiger, Netizens Say ‘He Was In His Chaddis While Telling Him To Cover Up’
- ‘Thanks to PM Modi’: Sharad Pawar reacts to nephew Ajit’s mutiny, says rebels are not his enemies
- Pence says Trump administration would have kept US troops in Afghanistan despite withdrawal agreement with Taliban
- Pete Davidson admits his and Colin Jost’s ferry will be a ‘permanent problem’ | Entertainment