Fearing arrest, PTI leaders spend Eid in hiding





RAWALPIDI:

This year’s Eidul Azha proved difficult for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, former Members of Parliament, all ticket holders and their family members who remained in hiding at the holiday occasion.

Sources said that fearing arrest by police and other law enforcement agencies, no active party leader, former member of national or provincial assemblies, ticket holders or their immediate family members came forward. visited mosques to offer Eid prayers.

Plainclothes men and uniformed personnel waited impatiently for Eid congregations to arrest PTI leaders, named in different cases following the May 9 incidents, outside mosques on Eid day . Their strategy failed, however, as no prominent PTI leader visited mosques to offer Eid prayers.

According to sources, PTI activists performed Eid prayers at undisclosed locations. Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who has offered Eid prayers in Liaquat Bagh for 50 years, remained absent.

The sources said that a special section of the branch was present to arrest him outside Liaquat Bagh, but failed to apprehend the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML). His nephew and former MP, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, also did not attend Eid prayers at Liaquat Bagh.

On the occasion of Eid, Rashid’s young apolitical nephew, Sheikh Shakir, remained present at Lal Haveli – the residence of the former federal interior minister – and sacrificed two camels and two goats on behalf of his uncle.

After the sacrifice, he distributed the camel and goat meat among party workers as citizens continued to arrive throughout the day at Lal Haveli to greet their party leader on Eid day.

Rashid received Eid greetings from party workers several times through a video link and also addressed and talked to them.

Likewise, former PTI Justice Minister Basharat Raja, former Vice President Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, former Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, former Assembly members Tanveer Butt, Haji Amjad, Arif Abbasi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Major Latasub Sati, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Asif Mehmood, Colonel Ajmal Sabir, Javed Kausar, City President Mian Imran Hayat, Secretary Raja Nasir Mahfooz and dozens of activists remained absent from their homes at the holiday occasion.

So far, police have carried out four to six raids on their residences, smashing home appliances worth billions of rupees including their vehicle windows, LCD screens, fridges, air conditioners and shop windows. .

These rulers also did not offer Eid prayers in any mosque, even though they sacrificed bulls, goats and sheep.

They also stayed online through video links and continued to interact virtually with their supporters visiting their homes on Eid day.

Published in The Express Tribune, July 2, 2023.

