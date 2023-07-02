Prime Minister Modi to chair Monday’s Council of Ministers meeting amid reshuffle





Image source: PTI Prime Minister Modi to chair Monday’s Council of Ministers meeting Key meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Monday (July 3rd) amid ongoing speculation over the possibilities of a cabinet reshuffle. The meeting is expected to be held at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan in the nation’s capital, which will host the G20 summit in September this year. Political change in Maharashtra on Sunday with Ajit Pawar jumping ship from opposition ranks and joining Eknath Shinde’s government along with some NCP MPs, and a number of closed-door meetings involving Home Minister Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda, have given impetus to the idea that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. Former Union Minister and NCP Senior MP Praful Patel, who ditched his Sharad Pawar to join his nephew, is seen as a likely candidate among the likely new central government ministers. With the swearing in of Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, bringing the number of leaders holding the post to two, speculation is rife that Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister in exercise and one of the main party leaders in the state, being moved to the Center. Docking cabin to the allies? The BJP sources said the alliance partners would be granted a place in the Cabinet whenever Prime Minister Modi decides to go further with the cabinet reshuffle. Moreover, the fact that the period before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled for July 20, could be the last period for the reshuffle has fueled the rejig buzz. The BJP’s organization, including in some states, could also see some changes as its top brass make their choices for key posts with the intensifying campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Prime Minister Modi had held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda on June 28, after closed-door meetings involving the interior minister and party chairman, among others, to take stock of organizational and political affairs. . Notably, the cabinet reshuffle, if it takes place, will also be a factor in the upcoming Assembly polls. The BJP has made restless preparations for several state polls slated for this year, with Congress showing some rebound after its big win in Karnataka. Elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, and the Congress will be the BJP’s main challenger in the first three states. (With PTI inputs) READ ALSO | Nephew Ajit deals a big blow to Uncle Sharad Pawar on Sunday: what next for the founding leader of the NCP? READ ALSO | ‘It’s not a ‘googly’, it’s a robbery”: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit’s exit latest news from india

