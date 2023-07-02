Politics
Trending #GeneralElectionNow after another disastrous week for Tories
Who laughs now Suella. #GeneralElectionsNow.
After even more conservative mayhem and political meltdown, a General Election Now hashtag has been trending all week.
Armed with the hashtag, people were quick to cite examples of government chaos and controversy that they say justify the need for a snap general election.
We take a look at some of the most compelling cases for a #GeneralElectionNow in the wake of another chaotic week for Rishi Sunaks’ government.
Cabinet Office in court over Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and Covid investigation
On June 30, the government was in court as it fought an order from the Covid Inquiry to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson during the pandemic. The government’s reluctance to comply with demands for an investigation has raised suspicion, with Sunak himself facing accusations from opposition parties that the government was obstructing the investigation. Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner called it a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.
Pointing to the court hearing, activist Dave Lawrence tweeted: Sunak wants you to forget and ignore the fact that there is a lawsuit today regarding the full disclosure of WhatsApp messages and logs to the Covid investigation. #Toriesout357 #SunakOut247 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunakred
Tory MPs and peers found in contempt of Parliament
In another headache for Sunak, a report came out this week shaming a number of Tory MPs and peers for undermining the Boris Johnson inquiry.
The privileges commissions report sharply criticized those accused of deliberately trying to undermine the investigation through unprecedented and coordinated pressure. Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among the high-ranking Tories named and shamed.
The report certainly provided ammunition for a #GeneralElectionNow hashtag. As a Twitter user job:Hi @RishiSunak, it’s only lunch time and just to say you’ve had a shitty show all day. 7 Conservative MPs found in contempt of Parliament, illegal Rwanda, Thames Water. Feel the country background music and get us out of our misery, call a #GeneralElectionNow.
Lee Anderson breaks the rules
Another conservative controversy to spark calls for an immediate GE involved outspoken party vice-chairman Lee Anderson. The Tory MP is facing a reprimand for using a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotional video for his 100,000 a year GB News show. Using Whitehall and Parliament Square as a backdrop, Anderson asked viewers to get in touch with their issues for a chance to appear on his weekly show.
A spokesperson for the House of Commons said: Unauthorized photography or filming is not permitted on parliamentary property.
When this is seen or reported, the person in question will be asked to stop and remember the rules.
Notifying Twitter of Anderson’s latest gaffe, Dave Lawrence job: Lee Anderson breaks the rules again. This time unauthorized filming promoting his show GB News #ToriesOut357 #GeneralElectionNow
Court of Appeal rules conservatives’ plan for Rwanda illegal
But perhaps the biggest story of the week that led to calls for an immediate general election was the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal. The move dealt a blow to the ministers’ controversial immigration policies, which have been widely condemned by aid agencies.
In a three-judge decision, the court overturned a High Court verdict that had previously ruled that Rwanda could be considered a safe third country to send refugees to.
By majority, this court allows the appeal on the question of whether Rwanda is a safe third country. He unanimously rejects the other grounds, says the chief justice.
The UK Home Office can now appeal to the Supreme Court.
The decision sparked a strong reaction online, with many posting their thoughts alongside a GeneralElectioNow hashtag.
Like Clifford K. writing: The Court of Appeal has ruled that the conservative plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda were illegal. They add that this would present a risk to their safety. A victory in a long battle against this far-right, cruel and oppressive conservative policy. Who laughs now Suella. #GeneralElectionsNow.
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is editor of Left Foot Forward
Photo credit Twitter screenshot
|
