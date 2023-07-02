De qu’anda Xi Jinping en Amrica Latina?

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s diary has been filled with American personalities in recent days. In June, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Microsoft co-founding tycoon Bill Gates, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and two months before Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Xiomara Castro traveled to Beijing to recognize People’s China after breaking with Taiwan, Gates to support medical research efforts, Blinken to reduce tensions after the Chinese surveillance balloon affair, and Lula to rebuild the image Brazilian international and give it a new look. Jinping in his effort to open the world away from the tutelage of the United States

In Brazil, the giant of the region has found the ally it needs. He put the interest and the yuan in it. With Lula, he made the bet and the results were convincing. Since 2009, it has ousted the States as the first trading partner and the closest to political interests, it has led the big Chinese banks to finance huge projects. In eleven years (2010-2021), it has invested 66,000 million dollars in Brazil, almost half of what it has placed on the whole continent. China’s trade with Brazil currently stands at around $150 billion a year, and Brazilian exports to China reached $89 billion in 2022.

For Xi Jinping, Brazil is the key ally and Luiz Inacio Lula is the old data partner.A

Brazil has many valuable resources for China, such as essential soybeans, as well as frozen beef, oil and iron ore. To move all these products, you need ports. And Chinese money has been available. China Merchants Group, a company controlled by the Chinese government, in 2017 bought the container terminal of the port of Paraguan, the second in Brazil, for 587 million dollars, and three years later the public company Communications Construction Company (CCCC ), invested 420 million USD to build one in Maranhao and support the mobilization of agricultural products. The Chinese are majority shareholders of Belagrócola.

China is also interested in Brazilian wind power, in which CCC has a stake, and of course oil. CTG, China Three Gorges, owner of the largest factory on the planet, controls 14 hydroelectric plants, and PetroChina, is a partner of Petrobras in the pre-salt layer of Brazil.

China and Brazil are partners of the Brics and during Lula’s visit to Xi Jinping, there was not only geopolitics on the agenda. Business was also important if we take into account that the entourage consisted of 240 businessmen.

In Peru, the links are old, as the first buyer of the star product, copper. President Pedro Castillo, now in prison, during his first week in office, extended a hand of friendship to China, which is ideologically closest. And in business. 80 kilometers north of Lima (Peru), in a city of only 63,400 inhabitants, a titanic construction is underway, the multipurpose port terminal of Chancay, which will be ready by the end of next year, intended to be a nerve center for shipments to China and all of Asia.

Built by Cosco Shipping Ports, one of China’s commercial giants, with an investment of $3.9 billion, it will be capable of shipping 1.5 million containers and 6 million tons of cargo per year. Called China’s gateway to Latin America, it will be a regional “hub” that will also connect Chile, Ecuador and Colombia.

Xi Jinping arrived in Chile after lithium, which is President Gabriel Boric’s new gem. Four of the seven major Chinese companies planning to invest in mineral extraction are dedicated to lithium, and one of them, CATL, is the big beneficiary of its agreement with Bolivia, in the Lithium Triangle.

Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernndez met in Bali on November 15, 2022. Xinhua Photo

In the south of the continent, President Alberto Fernndez is an unconditional ally of Xi Jinping. And China pays it handsomely. He has just revived the economy after the severe blow of the drought. Earlier this month, Economy Minister Sergio Massa – presidential candidate – traveled to Beijing to ask for a float and succeeded in renewing the swap exchange with China for 130,000 million yuan (about 18,300 million dollars) for a period of three years.

Fernández will be able to use this injection of money to support the official value of the peso, deal with devaluation pressures and expand the thin cushion of international reserves. While the construction of a fourth 1,200 megawatt nuclear power plant, Atucha III, progresses, with an investment of 8,000 million dollars signed last February.

Xi Jinping and Nicols Maduro in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua

President Nicols Maduro is China’s most visible and enthusiastic friend in Venezuela. It is also the biggest creditor. He pays the debt with oil that goes through various maneuvers to evade US sanctions. At the end of 2019, Venezuela owed him $16,731 million, and in 2020 the debt payment commitment represented 57% of its national budget.

In Colombia, the situation is different. Although analysts believe that Chinese money is increasingly influencing the economy, the truth is that it is the country that has received the least investment in South America, with the exception of Paraguay, which maintains relations with Taiwan. Currently, several million dollar projects are underway: the Bogotá metro, the RegioTram de Occidente, Puerto Antioquia, a megaproject in Urab, the Mar 2 highway, north of Antioquia. In 2021, total direct investment in Colombia was USD 3.3 billion, of which 83.5 came from China.

Economics goes hand in hand with politics. The level of economic relations and political changes in the region have favored the advancement of diplomatic relations. Countries that have relations with Taiwan have turned to China. The most relevant case is that of Panama because of the strategic importance of the canal, and the most recent is that of Honduras. Nicaragua, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic also broke with Taiwan, Xi Jinping made 13 visits to countries in the region, launched vaccine diplomacy against covid-19 during the pandemic, and maintained an active exchange policy. military. .

China has already built a space observation station in Patagonia and is now pressuring Argentina to build a naval base. Venezuela is sensitive to Chinese influence and is in negotiations with Cuba to build a military training base, according to the the wall street journalraising concerns from US authorities due to the alleged existence of a Chinese spy center on the island.

In the relationship with China, the insatiable appetite for soy looms large, which has been a major cause of deforestation in Brazil and loss of land for grazing in Argentina. Although China recognizes the importance of action against climate change, Latin America’s carbon footprint is not a priority. It is clear that it is on its way to becoming the world’s leading power.

