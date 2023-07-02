Prime Minister Modi to chair Monday’s Council of Ministers meeting amid reshuffle





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid heightened buzz over the likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s senior brass. Monday’s meeting is expected to be held at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan here, which will host the G20 summit in September. The political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with several of his party’s lawmakers and a number of closed-door meetings involving the BJP brain trust, including the minister of Interior Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda, reinforced the idea that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. Senior NCP MP and former Union minister Praful Patel, who ditched his longtime mentor Sharad Pawar to join his nephew, is seen as a likely candidate among the likely new central government ministers. With Ajit Pawar being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, there is also speculation that Devendra Fadnavis, also Deputy Chief Minister and top BJP leader in the state, will join the central government. BJP sources said the allies will be represented in the cabinet whenever Modi decides to reorganize in his cabinet. The fact that the period before the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise has added to the buzz of the reshuffle. The BJP’s organization, including in some states, could also see some changes as its top brass make their choices for key posts with the intensifying campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Modi held a meeting with Shah and Nadda on June 28. This came after closed-door meetings involving Shah and Nadda, among others, to take stock of organizational and political affairs. Any Cabinet reshuffle will also take into account upcoming Assembly polls. The BJP has made restless preparations for several state polls slated for this year, with Congress showing some rebound after its big win in Karnataka. Elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, and the Congress will be the BJP’s main challenger in the first three states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-chair-meeting-of-council-of-ministers-on-monday-amid-reshuffle-buzz/articleshow/101436339.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos