Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is striving to become a regional manufacturing hub for the battery and electric vehicle industries. Foreign investment is booming, with Jakarta attracting Hyundai, Mitsubishi and other automakers.

The Albanian government also wants Australia to become more involved in the production of batteries and other green energy, and not just in the mining and export of lithium, nickel and other essential minerals needed for the energetic transition.

Mr. Widodo said he hoped to formalize an industrial development partnership this week. However, the president was unsure if the two countries would jointly invest in a manufacturing hub or if Indonesia was seeking to lock in Australia’s lithium supplies and Australian investment in an Indonesian hub.

If we can sign, it’s good for Australia also for Indonesia if there is integration for EV batteries.

Mr Widodo will be joined by his trade and economy ministers, and Australia’s presence in Indonesia’s fast-growing economy will be a focus of talks, both sides agree is insufficient. Regional security, the role of ASEAN and Indonesia’s desire for easier access to Australia through a simplified visa process are also on the agenda.

One of the biggest backers of its electric vehicle supply chain strategy in Indonesia is Chinese battery giant CATL. The company has pledged to work with Indonesia to green everything in its planned supply chain, from nickel mining to battery production.

It works alongside miners, investing in smelters, developing production plans and partnering with the Indonesian Investment Authority on a $2 billion ($3 billion) investment fund to electric vehicles.

Indonesia is also courting electric vehicle giant Tesla, and while Ford has investment plans, so far Asian investments are outweighing those from Europe and North America. The European Union has also fought against Indonesia’s nationalist approach to industrial development. In 2020, the government of Mr. Widodos banned the export of nickel ore in a bid to force foreign companies to get involved in downstream activities in Indonesia.

The WTO has upheld the EU’s claim that the ban Indonesia has just extended to bauxite violates trade rules. Indonesia is appealing the finding and Mr Widodo is unrepentant, saying Western companies need to realize that times have changed.

The main message is that all countries deserve to develop, all countries deserve to transform their natural resources, all countries deserve to make their people prosperous, and other countries should respect this right, Widodo said.

No party should force its standard, thinking its standard is better, is better. Discriminatory policies against commodities from developing countries must end.

We are open; you can invest in Indonesia, you can partner with our state enterprise, you can partner with our private sector, or you can build your business 100% in Indonesia. We are open. But we can no longer send raw materials. No stopping.

This will likely be Mr. Widodos’ last bilateral visit as president. Indonesian voters are due to elect a new leader in February, although the winner will not take office until later next year.

One of the key projects launched by Mr. Widodo during his decade in office is a $32.5 billion mission to move the seat of government from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to Nusantara, in the Indonesian province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

The government remains committed to securing 80% of new capital financing from the private sector. Securing committed funds for the new city, which is expected to eventually house around 1 million people, has proven difficult. Investors from 16 countries have expressed interest, but so far a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp is one of only two foreign companies committed to work at Nusantara.

Mr. Widodo said his focus has not changed. We need to bring the private sector to Nusantara. The investment is therefore very important.

Mr Widodo, who wants Australian institutional investors, including pension funds, to increase their presence in Indonesia, will discuss Nusantara this week, noting that there was no commitment yet from Australia.

Bilateral trade has grown since Mr Widodo’s last visit to Australia three and a half years ago, albeit from a relatively low base. Indonesia is Australia’s 10th largest export market and our 16th largest source of imports.

Investments from Australia are also increasing, again from a low level. Mr Widodo was keen to say he would like to see more Australian pension funds after a fact-finding tour last year.

The IMF expects the Indonesian economy to grow by 5% this year. With uncertain prospects in Europe and North America, interest is growing. Foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached $45 billion last year, up 61% from 2019.

In the first quarter of this year, Singapore was Indonesia’s largest foreign investor, channeling $4.3 billion into 7,839 projects. Hong Kong was next, followed by China, Japan and the United States. The A$156.6 million put it in ninth place.

Indonesia followed market entry improvements Australia secured in a trade deal three years ago with legislation passed during the pandemic that relaxed labor laws and made the country easier to navigate for foreign companies.

Indonesian exports, including fertilizers to Australia, have increased, while Monash University and Aspen Medical have established operations in Indonesia since the IA-CEPA trade deal came into effect in 2020, although its impact has been slowed by the pandemic.