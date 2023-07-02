Pence says he doesn’t recall any ‘pressure’ from Trump to call Arizona governor





Washington CNN—

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t recall any pressure from Donald Trump in 2020 asking him to call Arizona Governor Doug Ducey about their loss in the presidential election.

I checked, not just Governor Ducey, but other governors and states that were going through the legal process of reviewing their election results, but there was no pressure involved, Pence said of the former president in an interview aired Sunday on CBS facing the nation.

Pence, now a candidate, like Trump, for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, told CBS he was calling for an update. I passed this information on to the president. And it was neither more nor less than that.

CNN reported that Trump pressured Ducey to find fraud in the 2020 election in Arizona to help undo his narrow loss to Joe Biden and repeatedly pressured Pence to help him find evidence of fraud. . Pence spoke to Ducey on several occasions, although he did not lobby the GOP governor as requested, sources told CNN.

Trump publicly attacked Ducey, a former ally, over state certification of results. As Ducey certified the election results in November 2020, Trump appeared to call the governor with a Hail to the Chief ringtone heard on Duceys phone. Ducey did not take that call but later said he spoke with Trump, although he did not describe the details of the conversation.

Asked by CBS if he had been pressured by Trump to influence Ducey, Pence replied: No, I don’t recall any pressure.

In the days of November and December, it was an orderly process, he said. You remember there were over 60 trials going on. States were carrying out appropriate reviews, and those contacts were nothing more than that.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Trump pressured Ducey to overturn the election results.

Ducey left office earlier this year after serving two terms as governor. A spokesperson for Ducey told CNN on Saturday that the former governor stood by his action to certify the election and believed the matter was in the rearview mirror, it was time to move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/02/politics/pence-trump-arizona-governor-2020-election/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos