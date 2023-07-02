Politics
The last of summer’s moan
Ben Wildsmith
As devastated and spiritually impoverished as you have been by the British political scene over the past few years, I warn you that the forthcoming general election will require tapping into reserves of moral fiber usually earmarked for personal palliative care.
We know the dark territory on which conservatives will choose to die: refugees and gender issues.
“Mr. Sunak, with a loaf of bread now costing 8.75, what tax strategies do you suggest to help people put food on the table?
“Laura, I’ve been very clear that my promise is to reduce inflation. I’m sure you voters understand that the real question is whether a dinghy can have a penis. I say that it can’t, what does Captain Flip-Flop say?”
So far, so predictable, the restless demise of a bankrupt government can be a pleasant sight when a healthy democracy corrects its course and changes personnel.
The model for this is 1997, when the disintegrating party of John Majors was swept away by a wave of modernity from New Labour.
The old gave way to the new as naturally as the seasons changed and we looked forward to a new millennium full of ciabatta and public/private partnerships.
Quagmire
Fast forward to today and Labor no longer has the confidence that fueled Blair’s landslide.
Bold signature policies like minimum wages and child tax credits have been replaced by obsessive caution and a commitment not to fret bond markets.
Part of the problem is the declining moral authority with which Labor is currently struggling. Shortly after taking office, Blair went on television to explain why Formula 1, owned by Labor donor Bernie Ecclestone, had been left out of the ban on tobacco advertising in sport.
“I think most people recognize me as a pretty straight guy,” beamed Blair, spending the first coins of political capital that would eventually be depleted by the war in Iraq.
When assessing the Blair/Brown years, it is tempting for the political class to compare them favorably to the austerity, Brexity, Covidy quagmire we have endured since.
The problem with this reading is that if the New Labor government had done what it said on the tin, then the mechanics of wealth distribution would have been designed to ensure that the nations and regions of the United United were not so economically hollowed out by globalization that their voters were subject to exploitation by fake nationalist crooks like Nigel Farage.
So don’t expect Keir Starmer to rage across Britain in a euphoric seizure of the political zeitgeist.
As Boris Johnson was thrown into the wilderness the other week, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves quietly announced that Labor would continue with the triple pension lockdown. You won’t find any economist who supports this policy, so she defended it on moral grounds as the right thing to do.
Stupid political opinions
Labor pledges that are no longer seen as achievable include pledges to scrap tuition fees, invest in green energy and nationalize public services. So, while the CEO of Saga Cruises sighs in relief, we all face another election in which the voting intentions of seniors matter most. only game in town.
I’m not suggesting that gerontocracy be stripped of its vote, of course not, no one could accuse me of that and if you take that away, it says more about you than me, who never thought a such thing.
There is, however, a small problem, I think, with large and crucial voting blocs that are decades past their experience in the workplace, where much of people’s offline political engagement occurs.
At work, you have to accept other people’s obnoxious or stupid political views and nurture a relationship. If you broadcast your own surprising point of view on the issues of the day, you must be able to defend it against people whose only commonality with you is the use of the same parking lot.
In retirement, we no longer have to listen to Sue from Accounts explaining why throwing back the birch tree or Dave the Stock Controller insisting that climate change is a globalist plot.
Trouble is, while you look forward to a retirement characterized by philosophical reflection on the human condition, Dave and Sue will also have free time and Twitter feeds where every post they see matches them.
Without you to do corrective sermons in the canteen, they are at the mercy of the algorithm and there lie trolls repeating GB News dog whistles around the clock.
Ridiculous generalizations
The most depressing aspect of this scenario is that the ridiculous generalizations I just made about older voters are no more offensive than the assumptions of the main parties.
Labor and Tories insist immigration must become a general principle, despite severe labor shortages across the UK; neither will blame our ills on Brexit, in the face of mounting evidence that it leads to ruin, and enthusiastic participation in muddled culture wars is the norm across the board.
The next election should be thrown against imaginary voters whom politicians believe to be petty, gullible and regressive.
Dreaming of an electorate shaped in their image will only work as long as it takes real voters to abandon them and seek meaningful representation.
On the current form, that day cannot be far away.
You can find moreThe clever viewand the rest of Bens writing on Nation.Cymru following his links on thismap.
|
