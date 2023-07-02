India’s Prime Minister Modi is waging war on Christians with impunity

Last week, President Joe Biden proposed the most sumptuous of welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a prestigious State Banquet and a private dinner with the President and First Lady. Given Modis’ abysmal human rights and religious freedom record, the White House’s invitation predictably raised concerns within the wider humanitarian community.

It’s easy to see why Biden took such a bold step despite his public relations risks. India’s booming economy, which overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy in 2022, makes it a key partner. And Prime Minister Modi, despite the deplorable human rights abuses that have occurred under the watch of his ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, is the most popular elected leader in the world with a 77% approval rate.

Yet popularity and economy should not trump morality and humanity in American foreign policy. In fact, America has always been most strongly positioned when we balance economic and political interests with human rights concerns. The White House cannot and should not ignore Prime Minister Modi and the BJP’s long history of neglecting violence and abuse. The safety and lives of countless Indians, including tens of thousands of vulnerable Indian Christians, are at stake.

I have the pleasure of directingWorldwide Christian Relief, one of the Americas’ leading watchdog organizations focused on Christian persecution around the world. We have been following Indian clerics for a long timerights violations and what we have cataloged is frightening. Modi is a supporter of Hindutva, an extreme political ideology that says someone has to be Hindu to be truly Indian. His administration jailed critics en masse, enforced anti-minority laws and took control of the courts. Modis’ extremist allies like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have repeatedly called for the genocide of religious minorities.

If you want an accurate portrait of what it looks like, consider the June 7 attack by Indian Army soldiers who wereto patrolon the streets of Manipur when eleven people were shot dead and 14 were injured. This most recent bloodshed follows extreme riots in May that harmed Christians living in the area. Hundreds of churches were burned down, dozens of Christians were killed and tens of thousands were abandonedhomeless. In the aftermath of this tragedy, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, which governs Manipur, remained completely silent.

Modi isbenefiting a combination of luck, political brilliance and cruelty. He says India’s economy has been strong under his leadership, despite evidence to the contrary. But a weak Congress failed to challenge him on this point. Modi is also a populist, he was born poor and largely self-taught, traits that many Indians identify with and admire him for. Her smiling face on billboards across the country provides comfort in a time of uncertainty and change. Modi has largely silenced his critics in the media. Many of his supporters are ready to turn a blind eye when it comes to his parties that denigrate Muslims, Christians and religious minorities.

Now Modis’ political brilliance has led to awelcome partylaunched by President Biden. The White Houserolled out the red carpet, inviting the Prime Minister to an official state visit and a state dinner. Biden had previously extended the highest prestigious invitation only twice during his presidency, to French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, both leaders of US treaty allies.

President Biden had Modis’ full attention during his visit, giving Biden a unique opportunity to discuss the riots in Manipur and the mistreatment Christians routinely face in India. But the White House said the president did not want conference Modi on human rights, instead describing the visit as one of the defining partnerships of our time. Biden was expected to raise US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but only behind closed doors.

However, during apress conference at the White House, Modi offered a rare response to a question from reporters about his government’s handling of religious freedom and human rights. We have always proven that democracy can work, Modi said. And when I say deliver, it’s regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender. There is absolutely no room for discrimination. Foreign policy experts, democracy advocates, Indian dissidents and even the US government disagree. The State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom has accused the Modis government of arbitrary killings, restrictions on free speech, and violent targeting of religious minorities.

Now the most populous country in the world, India’s economic and political power potential continues to grow. Despiteresistance dozens of US lawmakers who have urged Biden to raise the issue of human rights, the president is willing to ignore India’s record as he sees the country as an effective counterbalance to China while seeking to wean it off Russian weapons.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently told reporters that the question of where politics goes and the question of democratic institutions in India is going to be determined in India by Indians. It will not be determined by the United States. Why not? As the most powerful democracy in the world, the United States absolutely holds countries accountable for engaging in or condoning particularly serious violations of religious freedom.Countries of particular concern. The designation allows for sanctions against violators like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran, all of which are already on the list.

If America begins to compromise our historic commitment to defend human rights around the world in our pursuit of economic interests, we will sacrifice our moral voice. Many believe this is far too high a price to pay, and Modis’ visit shows that President Biden is walking a fine line in not publicly condemning India’s rights abuses.