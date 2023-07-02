Australian News Live: Sydney Leads Another Property Price Rise, Indonesian Leader Joko Widodo Begins Visit | Australia News

“,”elementId”:”037dfed2-e034-4203-8200-a7a47e2979fb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

But the market is still 6% lower than its peak, according to data from CoreLogics national home value index.

The report says median dwelling value is $45,711 below the $768,777 recorded in April 2022.

Sydney house prices increased 1.7% in June, taking the cumulative recovery to 6.7% since January. Median housing prices rose by roughly $4,262 a week in Sydney, CoreLogics research director Tim Lawless said.

He said lack of supply was keeping prices up, with the new listings in capital cities down 10% below the previous five year average.

The flow of new listings of sales is likely to be subdued during winter, and supply will remain tight over the coming months.

In terms of rental prices, the national rental index went up a further 0.7% in June but at a slower rate since January 2023. The annual growth trend for rents across the capital cities was 11.5%. Canberra was the only capital to record a fall in rents in the last year, down 2.8%, with an increase in supply and vacancy rates aiding the drop.

Overall rental vacancy rates have gone up a little in the past few months but remain well below average levels, the report states.

“,”elementId”:”750231dd-d5ec-47f1-95bd-78bc447e446a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Indonesias Joko Widodo is kicking off his three-day visit to Australia today as part of bilateral talks likely his last as president. He will hold talks with prime minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, with climate change, economic development, education and regional security issues on the agenda. Widodos term expires early 2024, and his succeeding president will be dealing with growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, partly to do with Australias development of the AUKUS security pact with the United States and United Kingdom, AAP reports.

“,”elementId”:”6bb53be8-e863-435d-a47b-9ec62cf0b19a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

